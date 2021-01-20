LAKE CITY — Those who have business at the Missaukee County Courthouse Wednesday will have to schedule an appointment.
According to a press release issued Tuesday, the courthouse will be closed tomorrow "out of an abundance of caution."
Although the press release doesn't make any specific mention of the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, social unrest has led to tightened security at public buildings throughout the country, particularly in Washington D.C. and at state capitols.
Here is the full press release: "Out of an abundance of caution and to provide for the safety of courthouse employees, the Missaukee County Courthouse will be locked tomorrow, Jan. 20.
"Individuals who have business to conduct with offices located in the courthouse may call the county at (231) 839-4967 to schedule an appointment.
"The courthouse doors will reopen Thursday, Jan. 21 for regular access (COVID protocols still applicable)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.