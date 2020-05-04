LAKE CITY — A Lake City man is lodged in the Missaukee County jail on multiple charges after he led police on a 10-mile chase Sunday night.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said deputies went to a home on Broadway Street in Lake City around 7:40 p.m. after dispatch received a call from a 51-year-old woman at that address. The woman claimed that a 53-year-old man whom she had a personal protection order against was at the residence and broke in her back door.
The man left the area when the woman called 9-1-1 but while deputies were on scene investigating the incident, he drove past in his vehicle, Yancer said.
Deputies attempted to pull the man's vehicle over but Yancer said he refused to stop and led them on a 8-10 mile chase through Missaukee County. The chase traversed sections of M-66, Jennings Road, LaChance Road, M-55 and Seeley Road before the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot near the intersection of Lucas and Geers roads.
Following a brief foot chase, the man was arrested. He's been charged with a violation of the PPO, fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.
Police have not released the identification of the man pending arraignment on charges. The Michigan State Police assisted the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office on the chase and arrest.
