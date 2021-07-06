LAKE CITY — As we flip the page to July, the Missaukee District Library kicked off its summer reading program with the first of four events Thursday morning.
Thursday morning’s event gave kids the opportunity to watch a presentation and live drawing performance by Marvel Comic illustrator Jerry De Caire. The kids enjoyed watching De Caire draw different Marvel superheroes, which De Caire said was what made these types of events his favorite.
“I just like to share my art technique,‘ De Caire said. “When I’m with a crowd like this, I feel like I can let loose.‘
Afterward, the kids completed different animal projects including a popsicle stick fish, a pipe cleaner chameleon, sand art and fish windsock. The kids also received a bag with book light and a door hanger.
Parents like Tori Oglesbee said the event was great for their children because of the different superheroes De Caire drew.
“We just love what the community does for the kids,‘ Oglesbee said.
This year’s program was based on the Michigan Library Association’s “Tails and Tales‘ theme. Building off that theme, library director Laura Marion said they choose events that would give the kids fun ways to learn about animals while spending time outdoors.
“We thought this year we would get out of the library and go out into the real world to learn about animals,‘ Marion said.
Since many kids had to stay home this school year, Marion said it was important to get kids outside again. She said they also want to encourage them to start reading again, especially with friends.
“Reading has been really important this year, and we’ve been doing it alone,‘ Marion said. “We need to start doing it together again.‘
Through these different events, Marion said they hope the kids not only learn but begin thinking of new places to read outside of their rooms.
“We really want them to read everywhere they go,‘ Marion said.
The library will have three more events in July, all on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Different books, snacks and other items will be provided at each event.
• Thursday, July 8: Wild Tails, Tales, Furs, Scat and Skulls at the Missaukee Conservation District outdoor classroom
Kids will have the opportunity to listen to storyteller Jerry share magical stories and explore animal furs, scat and skulls. Later on, the kids will get the chance to use animal track rubbings for a fun art project.
• Thursday, July 15: Cow Tails and Tales at the Dick Family Farm
Guided by Susan Dick, kids will go on a tour of a milking farm. The kids will get to learn about the animals and how the robotic milking farm works. The kids will also receive treats including, milk, ice cream and yogurt.
• Thursday, July 22: Caring for Tails at Missaukee’s Humane Society’s Animal Shelter (Grand Finale)
Wrapping up this year’s SRP will be a trip to the Missaukee’s Humane Society’s Animal Shelter. Kids will get the chance to visit the local animal shelter.
While there, Marion said the kids will take part in the shelter’s Dog Bite program, where they learn about the dangers of dogs. They also learn about caring for animals and what sheltered animals go through while waiting to be adopted. Marion said the kids may have to chance to interact with some animals.
The kids will also be dropping for donated supplies for the shelter, which Marion said the library is collecting throughout July.
The kids will also be receiving a special gift, which will be announced at the grand finale.
