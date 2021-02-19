LAKE CITY — Missaukee County EMS is finding itself overextended by providing mutual aid ambulance services to Wexford County.
Mutual Aid services are commonly established to allow either county to help the other out when needed. Wexford County had an agreement with North Flight, now superseded by Mobile Medical Response (MMR) to provide ambulance services to that county.
However, the merger has not been without its hiccups, which Missaukee EMS director Aaron Sogge believes are due to a staffing shortage at MMR.
Missaukee EMS has been asked to cover calls at a rate that is no longer financially viable for the department, Sogge said. He said calls for Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support are routinely called off. When they are called off it results in non-billable calls and costs for Missaukee staff overtime, fuel, vehicle maintenance and other expenses.
He said and his staff are frustrated trying to balance Missaukee's 911 calls as well as cover Wexford County's 911 calls and hospital transfers.
Sogge said standby requests have grown steadily over the past year but became worse when Wexford County made the shift to MMR. An initial allowance for the transition was made but the situation has escalated, he said.
“MMR has significantly struggled with the staffing requirement, as evidenced by the number of calls received by Missaukee EMS for mutual aid service,‘ Sogge said.
In 2019, the number of mutual aid cases provided to Wexford County by Missaukee EMS stood at 13 for the year. In 2020 that number increased to 295. The data for 2020 was provided by Wexford County dispatch and covers Jan. 1, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020.
A 51% increase in mutual aid calls was noted for November and December 2020 over the previous year in data provided by Missaukee County 911 dispatch records. Sogge said along with an increase in hospital transfers and 911 volume, an uptick in covid related calls was experienced.
The rates for Advanced Life Support emergency calls are $550. A standby fee costs $300 and Basic Life Support is $425. Certain runs are reimbursed at a higher rate, transfers not as much. Both ALS and BLS services and mileage are billed to the insurance company in the event Missaukee EMS provides transport. Rates are set by Medicare and Medicaid charged to whatever entity EMS is standing by for. ALS and BLS are billed to insurance companies for reimbursement if transport is required.
Missaukee County administrator, Precia Garland said to date, the county is 42% through its fiscal year, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
"So far, we are just over budget on regular salaries and wages at 43%, but overtime is currently at 58% of budget, year to date," Garland said. "The excess overtime expense is partially attributable to calling in EMS staff to cover Missaukee County when we are required to be on standby for Wexford County."
She said Missaukee has paid $43,826 in overtime through Feb. 19. Last year the county paid $27,827 in overtime through Feb. 19.
In a letter to Wexford County officials, Missaukee County Chair Frank Vanderwal expressed frustration on behalf of the board over the situation and requested a meeting to discuss how to move forward. In his letter he asked that Missaukee EMS mutual aid services be restored to its normal level or be compensated.
“This is not a sustainable situation and this level of service has risen well above what is considered occasional and normal mutual aid,‘ the letter stated.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor confirmed the county received the letter on Feb. 12, but he did not see it until Feb. 16. He also said the county is looking into the claims, but the topic is not, to his knowledge, on any upcoming Wexford County committee or board meeting agendas in April.
"We appreciate Missaukee County standing by for us, but I do think it is a staffing issue. I think it is only a matter of time before they (MMR) get everyone they need," Taylor said. "They lost so many staff when (MMR) took over. Once they get full staff, it will be fine."
In initial talks he’s had with leadership at Munson Healthcare and MMR, Missaukee EMS director Aaron Sogge said little has changed to address the increase in standby requests or the number of times units are called into Wexford County.
“We are still seeing an increase in standby requests and the number of times our units are requested into Wexford," he said. "Anytime we're shifting to cover or we're on another call in that county, it takes that resource from our residents.‘
Sogge is hopeful the letter will get the attention of Wexford County and initiate conversations and hold MMR responsible for 911 coverage in the county.
“For the betterment of both Wexford and Missaukee County citizens. Because anytime we respond into the other county that takes a valuable resource out of our community and that is not what we want to see going forward,‘ he said.
Sogge said so far, Missaukee County residents have not been impacted but he is concerned about the future.
When activated for standby, EMS is put on last-minute notice and staff are brought in to backfill to maintain operations as normal. In most circumstances, Sogge said EMS will move a truck to the county line to “sit and post‘ to allow them to be centrally located to deploy into Wexford County as needed.
Sogge said there have been cases where they’ve been dispatched to Caberfae to do an intercept with Mesick Rescue.
“We’re running into some very peculiar things with this," he said. "Since I’ve been here, and from what I know historically, Missaukee County EMS has never had to intercept with Mesick Rescue before.‘
Mesick Rescue Squad Captain Allen Sherburne said with residents paying 3 mills for service he should not have to leave his service area.
“When I get pulled up to stand at the county garage for two hours, that puts me out of my service area. And that doesn't go well with some of my residents,‘ he said.
Like Sogge, Sherburne is frustrated with the situation.
Vice President for MMR, Jason MacDonald, pointed out the longstanding relationship between Wexford County 911 and Missaukee County 911.
“This is not MMR. I’ve not seen letters of complaint. I know there have been complaints that there are costs associated with being placed on standby but it’s our understanding that the unit does not leave the base or move to the county line or anything like that but nonetheless, they’re saying that’s a burden to their system,‘ said MacDonald.
He admitted Missaukee County has been placed on standby more often recently.
“We think it’s a practice that we should discontinue to help alleviate the situation. I can tell you that MMR is not requesting them to do that. We are simply asking Wexford County to stop placing Missaukee County on standby,‘ he said.
Sogge said it’s a catch 22 situation. “Not putting us on standby will decrease the number of standbys, for sure, but it won’t change the fact of us being needed and responding to calls in Wexford County," he said. "What it will do is significantly increase response times for when we are requested as we will not have that heads up to be ready or time to move resources into position.‘
On the issue of staffing, MacDonald called it a concern but said it is being addressed.
“In December, upon starting up, staffing was an issue but they are returning to pre-MMR (North Flight) days and our staffing coverage for Wexford County has increased dramatically," MacDonald said. "It’s a problem statewide and nationally. Part of it is the increasing regulations and requirements on the educational side and third-party insurance rates like with Medicare or Medicaid that have remained stagnant. There simply are not enough EMTs and paramedics but we are actively working to retain people.‘
