LAKE CITY — Boxers have long, skinny tails. And when they get excited and whack them against hard surfaces, the tails break again and again.
That’s what happened to Sarge, a stray dog at the Missaukee Humane Society in Lake City.
“We could keep treating it, but he’s going to keep wrecking it,‘ explained Christina Suchecki, the new vet tech at the humane society. “So the best option for him was to take it off.‘
Sarge’s tail was amputated Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Missaukee Humane Society’s new clinic. He was one of about two dozen animals treated inside the room on its first “operating‘ day (the clinic addition opened for other uses earlier in the week). The clinic is designed for surgeries — particularly spay and neuter surgeries — and dental work.
Construction on the clinic addition started in May, after the Humane Society learned in 2018 that it would receive the funds to build the addition, courtesy of the Noble Family Foundation and a foundation that asked to remain anonymous.
“But they allowed us to extend the clinic to provide even more services for the community and senior citizens,‘ said Kyle Musselman, director of the Missaukee Humane Society. The clinic’s low-cost services help seniors on low or fixed incomes.
The clinic can also run blood work and perform certain tests.
While the Humane Society’s clinic has been open since 2014, performing over 3,000 spay-and-neuter surgeries, the addition allows even more animals to be worked on at once (there’s two tables in the new room, one for the animal being prepared for surgery and another for the in-process surgery).
With the addition, the Humane Society clinic may be able to add additional surgery days (instead of just Wednesdays) next year, Musselman told the Cadillac News. The clinic typically helps 20-40 animals on clinic days, some clinic animals, some animals that belong to members of the community.
Musselman said he hopes the clinic’s expanded capacity will reduce the number of unwanted kittens in the community by providing a low-cost spay and neuter option.
“Many shelters across the region, I mean, they’re being slammed with kittens upon kittens,‘ Musselman said. “So we’re hoping that this may break ... that cycle.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.