LAKE CITY — A 42-year Merritt man awaiting sentencing for a July jury conviction in Wexford County was found guilty recently by a second jury in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jesse Lee Ratcliffe was found guilty by the jury of his peers to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, five counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, a 2022 Ford F-150 belonging to the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The crimes stemmed from an incident occurring on Oct. 9, 2021, in Lake Township.
The two-day trial started on Aug. 30 and concluded on Aug. 31 when the jury rendered its verdict. Although proofs were closed in the afternoon of Aug. 30, closing arguments were held until Aug. 31. 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore wanted closing arguments the next day so the information would be fresh in each juror’s mind and for fairness to both sides. Time constraints also played a role as Elmore said there was not enough time to cover closing arguments, jury instructions and to begin deliberations so close to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
On Aug. 31, closing arguments were given, Elmore issued his jury instructions and the jurors went to deliberate at 10:09 a.m. The jury emerged from chambers at 12:43 p.m. with its verdict.
At his sentencing on Oct. 14, Ratcliffe faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the assault offense, up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines on the five police officer ARO offenses and up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines on the MDOP offense. While deliberated by the jury, Ratcliffe could be sentenced as a third offense habitual offender by the court, which enhances the possible sentence by twice the maximum penalty.
At 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 9, deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen Wexford County truck in the area of M-66 and Jennings Road, according to police.
The deputies indicated they wanted the truck to pull over, which the driver, later identified as Ratcliffe, did in the area of Jennings and Green roads in Lake Township. As the deputies attempted to contact Ratcliffe, police said he attempted to pull away and flee from the traffic stop.
In the process of attempting to leave, police said Ratcliffe rammed a patrol vehicle. As the deputies attempted to take Ratcliffe and his passenger into custody, police said they resisted arrest. Ratcliffe had to be subdued by the use of a stun gun, according to police.
In July, Ratcliffe was found guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court of one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Haring Township. The jury, however, found him not guilty of breaking and entering, illegal entry stemming from the same incident.
The Wexford County incident involved the theft of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 at a Haring Township residence and there was an altercation between the victim and Ratcliffe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.