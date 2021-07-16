Missaukee, Lake counties each add new COVID case Thursday

CADILLAC — Missaukee and Lake were the only two counties in the region to report additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
District Health Department No. 10 — which covers Wexford, Missaukee, Lake, Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana counties — reported that Missaukee and Lake counties both had one new case.
With the new cases on Thursday, Missaukee County's case total is now 1,275 and Lake County's case total is now 595. Wexford County's case numbers held at 2,558.
Central Michigan District Health Department didn't have updated numbers for Osceola County, since they're now following the data publication schedule of the state of Michigan, which updates their website every Tuesday and Friday. As of Tuesday, Osceola County's case total was 1,704.
No new deaths have been reported in area counties since July 7.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, local health departments have verified 43 deaths in Wexford County, 19 deaths in Missaukee County, 15 deaths in Lake County and 31 deaths in Osceola County.
