LAKE CITY — What is going on with the lakes in Missaukee County?
That is what attendees will learn as the Lake Missaukee, Sapphire Lake and Crooked Lake Improvements Boards are set to hold their annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 20.
The meetings will be held at the Lake Township Hall, with Lake Missaukee’s meeting set to begin at 9 a.m., Sapphire Lake at 9:30 a.m., and Crooked Lake at 10 a.m.
“If (residents) are curious about what’s going on, this is what this meeting is about,” President of the Missaukee Lake Association Mimi Zwolak said.
Over the past two years, Zwolak said they’ve had a larger problem with the European watermilfoil, an aquatic invasive species, in Lake Missaukee. With a combination of lower water levels and higher temperatures, Zwolak said it’s been a perfect storm for the milfoil to grow and spread in the lake.
“We’re combating those two major problems right now,” she said.
One reason Zwolak said they are struggling with the milfoil is that she believes it may have hybridized. As a result, she said their treatment isn’t working, which means they may need to look into a new treatment option.
As a result, she said the board has got over budget and started dipping into its surplus. While they’re fine for now, Zwolak said there are some concerns for next year.
“We’re still okay,” she said. “But if we have another year where we go over budget, then we’ll be in trouble.”
At the Lake Missaukee meeting, Zwolak said they’ll discuss their financial situation and about potentially holding a public hearing next year. At this hearing, she said they would reevaluate their assessment and create a new five-year plan, which would be two years sooner than planned.
“We’ll be reevaluating that and we might have to increase the assessment in order to cover that increased cost of treating the milfoil,” she said.
Once the Lake Missaukee meeting has concluded, Zwolak said Sapphire Lake Improvement Board Chair John Beck will receive how his board’s budget and lake treatment is going. Crooked Lake Improvement Board Chair Ron Mortenson will follow up with a similar presentation for his lake.
With these meetings, Zwolak said it’s a good opportunity to learn more about what’s going on with the lakes.
“It’s really an opportunity for us to get together with our consultant and if anybody wants to come and ask questions, that’s what it’s for,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.