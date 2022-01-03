LAKE CITY — With winter officially underway in Northern Michigan, Missaukee Mountain is seeking assistance from the community.
In a letter sent out to townships and municipalities in Missaukee County, Missaukee Mountain Board President Greg Davis asked the community for its continued support.
“Over the summer, we used our funds to do much-needed repairs on our aged lodge,” Davis wrote in his letter. “Our next concern is our rental fleet. Snowboards and bindings are in dire need of upgrades.”
“This letter and contract are mailed to all the townships and municipalities in the county, asking for your continued support,” Davis wrote. “We have appreciated and used your donations very conservatively over the years and will continue to do so. This year we are also reaching out to the community at large, as this letter will be sent for publication in our local papers. Spreading the word about our mountain and finding those like-minded who want to help seems more important than ever.”
The community-based ski resort off of M-66 has been the place many go to enjoy snowboarding, skiing, and sledding on different hills and trails. During the past off-season, Davis said they have been gearing up for a busy season with some improvements to their lodge.
“As far as preseason, we’ve worked on the lodge and done some improvements and got a new roof this year, which is really important,” Davis said. “And so preseason, we’re looking pretty good.”
Along with the improvements to the lodge, Davis said they have cleaned up the place and other miscellaneous tasks to get things ready for visitors.
“We have worked diligently this year cleaning it (the lodge) and making sure that it is rodent-free,” Davis said. “The well has been cleaned and updated, and so really behind-the-scenes maintenance is what we’ve been really doing.”
Due to a lack of resources and prioritizing other repairs, Davis said they’ve been pushing off upgrading their rental fleet. However, with their current condition, Davis said it’s time to make those upgrades a priority.
“Snowboards, by their very nature, take a lot of abuse,” Davis said. “They deteriorate a lot faster than skis. So, I find them to be at the point where they need to be replaced because they’re getting dangerous.”
Since Missaukee Mountain rents its equipment at a cheap price, Davis said the operation doesn’t support itself financially. Combine that with the price of purchasing new equipment, he said it’s tough maintaining the resort without community support.
“The only way to really have a good rental fleet is to have a system in place to buy new,” Davis said. “And to start that kind of resource and that kind of separate fund would take a healthy donation at this point.”
Along with financial support, Davis said they are also looking for volunteers to help clean and run the resort.
“I’m afraid that the volunteers I have are all aging out, like myself and the board members that I sit with,” Davis said. “They did it because their kids were there. Now their kids are in college or are having kids. So are we still going to be the generation that’s there for the grandkids to come through, or is it time for the 30-somethings that have kids that need to be out there, to step up, come up and say, ‘hey, I want to be a part of this.’”
With the resort being one of a few places people can go to participate in winter activities, Davis said they are looking for a group of people to pass it down to.
“There’s a lot of knowledge out there and a lot of transitional powers ... that has to be passed down to somebody else to be able to do it and take care of it,” Davis said. “And at this point, we’re having a hard time finding that set of families in that setting.”
With the letters sent out across the community, Davis said they are hoping people and local governments are willing to donate whatever they can, whether it’s equipment, money, or their time.
“You know, some of the townships in this community are a lot wealthier than others,” Davis said. “So, whether it’s $10 from one or $2,000 from another, it’s just the fact that they sat in a meeting, hopefully with some of the residents, and they had a heart-to-heart about where they want their tax dollars to be spent.”
As for this season, Davis said they haven’t opened yet due to a lack of snow. Depending on what Mother Nature provides, Davis said he anticipates opening sometime in January or once they have a solid base of snow.
“Luckily, there are a lot of the resorts that are already open, so people already have a place to go,” Davis said. “I hope that Missaukee Mountain gets to join that group very, very soon.”
With the different activities and places to go, Davis said Missaukee Mountain is a great place to support and to spend time with families.
“It’s a great place to learn,” Davis said. “I’m going to say that 80% of those that still ski in Missaukee County, probably even in the greater area, probably learned at a small local hill like Missaukee Mountain.”
