LAKE CITY — With spring nearly upon us, Missaukee Mountain is closing out the season with a free ski day this Saturday.
“Lift tickets will be free for everyone,” Missaukee Mountain Board Chairperson Greg Davis said.
Since opening in early December last year, Davis said the resort has received a lot of support from local townships and individuals. With the increased support, Davis said they want to return the favor.
“Local donations from governmental entities, from nonprofits, and from the community ... have boosted our revenue to a point where we feel it was a need to give back to the community,” Davis said.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., lift tickets will be free to all visitors. However, rental gear will still cost $8 and concessions will also remain at their regular prices.
“If there are families in need, and (they) can’t afford the $8, assistance will be provided to pay for that gear,” Davis said.
Before the season, Davis said the resort had been working on obtaining new rental gear. Through letters, Davis reached out to the community, asking for financial support and for volunteers to help run the resort.
As a result of their efforts, Davis said the resort saw a great fundraising season and new visitors.
“Fundraising was phenomenal this year,” Davis said. “We saw a great influx of people willing to give to the mountain.”
With the new faces riding the slopes, Davis said some have expressed interest in volunteering at the resort. He also said others have already begun learning the inner workings of the resort. As they begin training new people, Davis said he hopes they can shift the resort responsibilities onto them in the future.
“That gives us all an opportunity where maybe a board member or three or four board members don’t need to be there on every given day that we’re open,” Davis said. “We can slowly start funneling out that to the volunteers that wish to step up and hopefully become board members.”
The weather is also playing into the timing of the event, as Davis said they’re expecting the warmer temperatures to begin melting away the snow that has accumulated on the mountain.
“Mother Nature wasn’t very kind to us this year,” Davis said. “That’s why we’re doing our last event of the season so early, as we saw the temperatures that are coming in the next couple of weeks that will not be favorable for playing in the snow.”
With plans to shut down for the season on Sunday, March 6, Davis said he hopes people come out to enjoy one last weekend at Missaukee Mountain.
“That’s why we exist,” Davis said. “We do it for the kids. We do it for the community, and it’s our way of saying thank you for supporting our vision and letting us carry out doing things we love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.