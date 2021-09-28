Missaukee, Osceola counties report additional COVID deaths as third wave continues

Local health departments recently reported that three more people in the area have died as a result of COVID.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Missaukee County added one death on Friday. In Osceola County, two more people were reported dead from COVID since last week.
There have been 45 deaths so far in Wexford County, 34 in Osceola County, 24 in Missaukee County and 16 in Lake County, which adds up to 119 deaths in area counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
All local counties reported new positive cases over the weekend, including 39 in Osceola County, 25 in Wexford County, 11 in Missaukee County and five Lake County.
The area is firmly in the midst of a third COVID wave, with the number of new cases reaching 160 one day last week within all the DHD No. 10 counties; there hasn’t been that many cases in one day since mid-April.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital continues to climb, week after week. For the first time since the beginning of May, the hospital last week reported nine patients in a single day.
All counties within DHD No. 10 are considered at high risk of transmission, with indoor mask usage recommended even among fully vaccinated people.
Eight COVID delta variant cases have so far been detected in Wexford County and six in Missaukee County. Lake County has so far not detected any variants. Information on variant cases for Osceola County is not available on the CMDHD website.
DHD No. 10 epidemiologist Jordan Powell said more than 99% of positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan were the delta variant in the last four weeks.
As of Sept. 16, Powell said 0.57% of new cases within DHD No. 10 were breakthroughs, meaning among people who’ve received a full series of vaccinations. That’s an increase over the week prior, when it was 0.45% of new cases. Experts have been watching for signs that breakthrough cases are rising, which could indicate that protection from the vaccines is fading.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services urged certain Michiganders to get a booster shot if they received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This includes people ages 65 and older; individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions; and those at high risk of COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional exposure.
“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “With the delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing, CDC and the FDA have determined that a booster dose is needed for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose six months after their second dose to help protect against COVID-19.”
CDC recommends the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:
• People 65 years and older and residents aged 18 and older in long-term care settings.
• People aged 50 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
CDC recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series based on their individual benefits and risks:
• People aged 18 through 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.
• People aged 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
Per CDC, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers including: First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff); education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers); food and agriculture workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; Postal Service workers; public transit workers; and grocery store workers.
According to MDHHS, this updated interim guidance from CDC follows the Sept. 22 decision by the FDA, following a careful examination of the latest data, and robust and deliberative discussion around booster shots. The booster recommendation only pertains to individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received J and J or Moderna are not eligible for a booster vaccine under the current recommendations, and additional guidance is expected in the coming weeks.
