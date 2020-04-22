Missaukee, Osceola have new case each

CADILLAC — Missaukee and Osceola counties each had one new COVID-19 case on both Monday and Tuesday even as the state's rate of confirmed infections and fatalities continued slowing.
As of Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 numbers from the state of Michigan showed Missaukee County has six cases and Osceola County has eight cases. Wexford County held steady at 7 and Lake County held at two confirmed cases. There've been two deaths in the Cadillac News coverage area; one Wexford County resident and one Missaukee County resident.
Munson's Cadillac Hospital was treating one person for a confirmed COVID-19 case, an improvement over the weekend, when there were four patients. The hospital has not reported an increase in the number of deaths.
State numbers on Monday were 32,000 total cases and 2,468 deaths, an increase of 633 new cases over Sunday and 83 new deaths. The day-to-day peak of new cases in early April was just under 2,500. The daily count of new cases had been below 1,000 every day since Friday.
On Tuesday, the state tally was 32,967 confirmed cases and 2,700 deaths. However, 95 of those newly reported deaths were due to an increase in the number of cases identified through death certificates.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a contract-tracing initiative that will track down people who may have been exposed to known COVID-19 patients.
“Contact tracing is an essential public health tool and will help determine and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This effort is also giving Michiganders an important way to contribute to crisis response and we appreciate their willingness to step up for their communities, pitching in selflessly for work that will help us all.‘
More than 2,000 volunteers will conduct interviews with friends, relatives, coworkers and other contacts of COVID-19 patients.
During a press conference Monday, Dr. Khaldun announced that testing restrictions have further loosened. Just weeks ago, only the sickest patients could be tested. Last week, people experiencing mild symptoms could be tested. This week, the state announced that essential workers who are conducting in-person operations could be tested even if they don't have symptoms of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.
However, the state continues to face testing challenges. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during Monday's press conference that labs in the state could process 11,000 tests a day, but lack the swabs and reagents needed to run that many tests.
