CADILLAC — Osceola and Missaukee counties saw new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Missaukee County had one new case over Thursday, bringing the total to 25 (the state and local health department numbers match).
Osceola County also climbed one slot, bringing the total to 39.
Wexford County did not have a new case and remained at 43 cases Friday. Similarly, Lake County remained at 11 cases.
Though none of the counties in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction added new probable cases on Friday, dozens of people are being tracked through contact tracing to see if they develop symptoms. There are 26 in Wexford County, 12 in Missaukee County and five in Lake County.
Statewide numbers reached 68,295 on Friday, with 612 cases new since Thursday.
The number of deaths reached 6,039, following a review of vital records that identified 15 more deaths.
Local hospitalizations remain low. There was one person hospitalized for COVID-19 in Munson's Cadillac Hospital on Friday.
