LAKE CITY After a year full of ups and downs, the six counties of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, including Missaukee County, have each formally recommitted to the entity.
In addition to Missaukee County, NLCMHA encompasses Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Recently, all six county boards of commissioners voted to support a revised enabling resolution and agreement. NLCMHA now is in the process of being recognized by the state.
Although the duration of the agreement between the six counties is perpetual, according to the authority’s previous enabling resolution, it could have been dissolved if any of the member counties pass a resolution to do so by a majority of the board of commissioners. An official notice also had to be given from the county commissioners to the state department of community health, according to the authority’s last enabling resolution.
On May 4, 2022, that process to dissolve NLCMHA started when Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. The action, however, was the only one taken.
If things had proceeded, the authority would have ceased to exist as an entity and all six counties would have had one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse County was mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed.
Similar verbiage is contained in the new agreement.
The new agreement also contains a new dispute resolution process, which will strengthen the organization’s capacity to continue to serve people in its six counties without interruption in the future.
The $1.2 million contributed by the six counties to NLCMHA, along with federal and state service reimbursements, and supplemental grant funding awarded to the organization, allows NLCMHA to provide and manage a total of $90 million for services and supports.
This includes crisis intervention services for anyone within the six counties experiencing a mental health crisis, regardless of insurance. Additionally, as a community mental health service program defined by the Michigan Mental Health Code, NLCMHA annually serves about 3,500 adults with serious mental illness, 950 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 900 children with serious emotional disturbance.
NLCMHA is the only community mental health agency in Michigan that also acts as a MI Choice agent for the state, helping an additional 400 disabled and/or elderly individuals remain living in the community instead of a nursing facility through its Northern Health Care Management division. Other benefits to the community include Integrated Health Clinics open to anyone in the community with any or no insurance, in Traverse City and Grayling.
With the enabling agreement done, the focus will be turned to finding a new CEO for NLCMHA.
Late last year it was decided to pump the brakes and wait to finish finding the CMH’s new leader. The discussion hinged on if the CEO search could be done effectively if there were changes to the enabling agreement. Some members of the NLCMH authority believed it could not, and ultimately, so did all the members.
Brian Martinus was appointed as the new interim CEO of NLCMH on Oct. 3.
