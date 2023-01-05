LAKE CITY — A new recreation plan is nearly in place for municipalities in Missaukee County.
For the last several months, Lake City, Lake Township and the county itself have collaborated to create an updated five-year parks and recreation master plan to help with funding future projects and ensure everyone is working toward the same goals.
“For the county’s side, it gets all of us on the same page,” Missaukee County Planning and Emergency Management Director Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said. “So, we’re on the same page as the township and the city.”
The purpose of the recreation plan is for the three municipalities involved to review and organize its assets, which include parks, campsites and playgrounds. The plan also looks at the different programs going on at the parks.
Through this plan, Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said they want to promote healthy living, community engagement and economic development throughout the county.
“We want a comprehensive program throughout the county so that there’s a park near you someplace,” he said. “You don’t have to drive all the way into Lake City because there are other parks that you could go to and enjoy.”
Recently, the recreation plan was presented at a public meeting to update the community on its progress and obtain community feedback. Though what was shown isn’t the final product, Ardis said they are pretty much done with their plan.
“Our focus from now till the end of February is making sure we got all our I’s dotted and T’s crossed in the plan, which is what we did last night and will continue to do,” he said.
The main aspect of the recreation plan was the projects each municipality is working toward developing. Ardis said Lake City has plans for a Grand Central Park project in downtown Lake City, which will include five phases.
Ardis said they will look at applying for a pair of DNR grants. These grants look for an updated recreation plan and collaboration among multiple groups.
Ardis said Lake City would plan to use potential grant money for phase one of its park project. This phase includes developing a central path, building an amphitheater and part of a splash pad area, and some utility work.
Future phrases include an interpretive walk and a new dock. Ardis said this dock would add more boat slips and a floating attenuator to protect boats against waves and the wind. To obtain funding for this phase of the project and future ones, Ardis said the city would need to apply for the grants again every year.
Lake Township is looking to develop a park in Jennings along Crooked Lake called Helmer Park. Lake Township Supervisor Robert Hall said they are looking at installing pickleball courts, a barrier-free fishing platform for those in wheelchairs and the elderly, and a pavilion. The property is open for people to utilize right now.
Hall said they have started the process of looking for grants to develop the park. Recently, the township applied for a $1 million DNR grant through its Michigan Spark Grants program and hopes to hear back about it by February.
“It would really help that community out there to have a nice park like that in the Jennings area,” he said
The county is exploring opportunities for non-motorized trail projects. The system could connect to other trail systems, go along local roadways and cross different properties around the county.
Hartshorne-Shafer said this idea is a potential future project, but nothing is official. However, by working together on the recreation plan, she said it could help them later down the road with obtaining grants.
“We wanted to make sure that we’re positioned to be able to apply if anything does come up,” she said.
McBain is also involved with the recreation plan process. Though the city already has updated its recreation plan, they have been involved in other parts of the process, such as the community input survey that was sent out last fall.
The recreation plan also includes an inventory of the local rivers and streams in the area, demographics, survey results, and information about the different parks in the area and their amenities.
Goals and objectives are outlined in the plan as well. Ardis said the first goal is to improve existing parks and recreation facilities and establish recreational programming. Other goals include providing non-motorized connected walking areas and bike paths, looking for opportunities to acquire more land for recreation, and improving overall accessibility within the parks.
“It’s recreation,” Ardis said. “It’s healthy living, it’s places for people to go and gather, and for events to take place. A lot of that stuff does drive your economy, so that’s the big thing.”
The next step in the plan is to identify what programs and activities each municipality has in its parks and discuss potential new ones. Ardis said they’ll have to look at how those programs fit in with the parks and how to structure and manage them.
“We got it,” he said. “It’s all over the place and we just need to pull it together and figure out how to best manage it.”
Lake City, Lake Township and Missaukee County will hold public hearings about the recreation plan next week to showcase it to the public and explain what the next steps will be.
Lake City’s hearing will take place on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. during its regular city council meeting. Missaukee County’s hearing is on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. and Lake Township’s hearing is on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 4:30 p.m.
