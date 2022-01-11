LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office is looking at filing charges this week against a Lake City dog breeder.
“I anticipate filing charges having to do with allegations surrounding animal cruelty,” Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said. “That’ll be done this week.”
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The announcement comes after the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted Animal Control agencies from Clare, Grand Traverse, Roscommon and Wexford counties in seizing around 40 dogs from the breeder’s premises Friday morning.
Last Tuesday, protesters from PETA committed to a four-day demonstration inside the Sheriff’s Department, demanding action against the breeder.
Three weeks ago, the sheriff’s department said it received evidence from a PETA representative of animal cruelty occurring at the dog breeder’s operation. The department said a person who said they were with PETA did an unsanctioned investigation for about six weeks. The person observed alleged violations but didn’t report them at the time.
Yancer previously said his department was unable to act on the evidence immediately until they followed the proper procedures.
After verifying the information and submitting it for criminal review by the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s office, Den Houten said the decision was made to act after receiving the appropriate court orders.
While seizing the animals, Yancer said the dog breeder interfered with officers and was arrested at the scene for resisting and obstructing.
Den Houten said the breeder is being arraigned Monday on two counts of resisting and obstructing. He said his office is looking at potentially filing a separate civil action against the breeder based on those allegations.
As for PETA, Den Houten said he doesn’t see his office filing any charges against the organization. Despite supporters inundating the sheriff’s department with messages, he said since they weren’t calling the 911 line, he didn’t think it was a criminal matter. However, Den Houten said he believed PETA’s tactics were improper and made things difficult for the sheriff’s department and his office, which also received calls and emails.
“I think that their intentions were good,” Den Houten said. “They wanted to put a focus on the animals, but I will say that their tactics were not appropriate.”
In regards to the PETA individual involved in conducting the unsanctioned investigation into the animal abuse, Den Houten said he doesn’t see them facing any charges as they didn’t have an obligation to report the abuse.
With around 40 dogs seized from the breeder’s property, Yancer said the dogs were divided among the agencies involved in seizing the animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.