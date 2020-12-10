LAKE CITY — Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten gave some details about why he was compelled to issue the warrant for the arrest of a 41-year-old McBain man who eventually died by suicide, which ended an 11-hour standoff with police.
DenHouten said he signed the complaint against Dale Steven Dziesinski on Dec. 4 that alleged acts of terrorism for threats made against Munson Healthcare employees and their families. Those threats included threats of violence and "gruesome homicide" indicating that he was "thinking every day on how to kill them all, slowly" and threatening "mass shooting at their hospital," DenHouten said.
He continued by saying Dziesinski mentioned in the letters that if these health care providers did not "fix my life" by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5th, then starting on Dec. 6, those he threatened could consider him "armed and dangerous and actively seeking a deadly confrontation with every employee and their family, extending to parents, siblings and offspring households, natural and in-laws."
"I thought that it was important that the public know some of the threats that were made to Munson hospital and its employees so that there was an understanding of the background of law enforcement’s actions," DenHouten said. "Law enforcement had been given a deadline. I also wanted the public to know that there had been efforts to come to a non-confrontational arrest outside of his residence."
DenHouten said before he signed the complaint against Dziesinski Friday, "strong efforts" were made to seek his arrest outside of his residence and those efforts continued through the standoff this past Sunday.
DenHouten was on scene during the standoff and appreciates the inconvenience and distress that residents suffered throughout the standoff. He can understand that hearing gunshots in the neighborhood where you live can be distressing. He also said he respects the sentiments expressing concern over Dziesinski's apparent mental condition.
"The Office of the Missaukee County Prosecutor will not allow threats of mass homicide of local area hospital workers and their families to go unanswered," DenHouten said. "It should also be noted that although significant damaged resulted to the apartment complex, no other residents were injured and no hospital employees were injured."
The felony warrant issued by DenHouten was for a charge of using the internet/telecommunications to commit terrorism. With the warrant in hand, the MSP Emergency Support Team announced their presence shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to police. The building was evacuated, and the surrounding residents were told to evacuate or shelter in place, police said. Negotiators attempted to talk Dziesinski into surrendering, but police said he refused. He also made statements indicating he would not be taken alive and would take out as many police officers as he could, according to police.
Negotiations continued throughout the day Sunday, but during an attempt at 5:10 p.m. to gain access to the apartment, Dziesinski took his life, according to police. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to verify the cause of death and the weapon used but results likely won't be availble for a few weeks, police said. It also was revealed by police that Dziesinski was in possession of three weapons during the standoff.
