LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Conservation District signed a new agreement with the county.
“The Conservation District will continue to be the county enforcing agency for PA 91,” Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said. “So they’ll continue to do soil erosion permitting. The staff member that’s assigned to the Conservation District to do that will continue to do that.”
For the past couple of months, the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners and Conservation District have been reworking the agreement since the commissioners voted to terminate the old one in September.
At the board’s Nov. 9 meeting, commissioners asked the Conservation District to provide what changes they would like to see. On Dec. 7, the board called for a special meeting to present an amended agreement to the Conservation District.
This amended agreement included making the Conservation District manager a county employee and having the manager submit monthly reports to the county administrator about their activities.
Vogel said one difference people will see is the Conservation District will no longer manage the recycling program, the county will take over those responsibilities.
“We’re hiring a full-time manager for the recycling center,” Vogel said. “I have a few other candidates lined up. So, we have a few interviews, and we’re hoping to have a full onsite manager at the beginning of the new year.”
With the agreement signed, Vogel said they are ready to move forward under the new agreement and begin expanding the Conservation District’s services.
“I do want to give the Conservation District credit for applying for the grants that have made it possible to expand,” Vogel said.
Representatives from the Missaukee County Conservation District declined to comment.
