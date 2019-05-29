LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Republicans held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on May 16 in Lake City and roughly 70 people attended the event.
Missaukee County Republican Chairperson Ed Nettle said there are a lot of issues at all levels and the dinner was an excellent opportunity to speak with the local and state leaders without having to leave Missaukee County. The keynote speaker for the event was Michigan House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Triston Cole, R-Antrim County, who provided insights on many topics including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed gas tax, auto insurance reform, transportation and roads.
“We were very pleased with the attendance given that this is not an election year alongside many other events that were happening this evening,‘ Nettle said.
The event was held at the Countryside Grill in Lake City and entertainment was provided by local musical group North 44.
Lincoln Day Dinners are celebrations and fundraising events for many state and county organizations of the Republican Party in the United States. It is held annually and often feature a well-known speaker from the Republican Party.
