LAKE CITY — Missaukee County Board announced they are creating a new committee during their meeting recently.
The committee will be focused on discussing proposals related to the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Back in June 2021, the county received half of the $2.9 million it is slanted to receive, with the other half coming this June.
In November, the county sent out surveys, asking residents and businesses how they wanted the funding to be spent. The board then reviewed the results in December and found many people viewed the economy, utilities and other areas as important things to focus on.
With this new committee, board chairperson Dean Smallegan said the entire board will meet an hour before their regular board meeting. During this meeting, he said they will review and discuss ARPA proposals. Similar to their other meetings, Smallegan said they won’t approve or disapprove any proposals, but rather pass them along for approval at their regular meeting.
“We’ve received lots of ARPA requests already,” Smallegan said.
One of those requests already received was from Missaukee Mountain, which was asking for funding to purchase new rental equipment. Due to the creation of the new committee, the board motioned to table the request until Feb. 8, the date of their first public meeting for the APRA committee.
“We’ve received lots of great requests, including this one,” Smallegan said. “We’ve been handed a significant amount of money, and we want to spend it on what’s best for the community.”
