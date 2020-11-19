LAKE CITY — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County, officials announced Wednesday the sheriff's office and jail lobby would be closed from Nov. 18 through Dec. 11.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, during the closure, the following services are suspended:
• CCW and applicant fingerprints
• New purchase permits (completed permits can be mailed to MCSO, PO Box 800, Lake City, MI, 49651)
• Sex Offender Registry verifications. Individuals that need to verify this timeframe will need to contact the Michigan State Police SORA (517) 241-1806
• Inmate visitation
Anyone in need of non-emergent assistance can call the administrative line at (231) 839-4338. Those who need immediate law enforcement assistance still call 911.
Inmate funds/bonds can be deposited in the kiosk located in the courthouse lobby.
For records/civil process requests, mail all Civil Papers to MCSO, PO Box 800, Lake City, MI, 49651; for service of Personal Protection Orders and Report Requests, call Julie at (231) 839-4338 ext. 3 or email j.cebulski@missaukeesheriff.net.
