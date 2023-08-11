LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old McBain man charged for his part in an alleged shooting had his bond reduced during a bond hearing Thursday in Missaukee County 84th District Court.
During the bond hearing, Colton Anthony-David Helsel had his $100,000 cash or surety bond lowered to 10% of a $10,000 cash or surety bond. He also was ordered to wear a GPS tether. Helsel had posted bond, according to Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer.
The probable cause conference also was adjourned to allow for more discovery and was rescheduled for Aug. 24. With the probable cause conference adjourned until later this month, the preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 17 also was adjourned. No new date, however, was scheduled for the prelim as of Thursday.
During his July 31 arraignment in 84th District Court Judge Melissa Ransom took into consideration defense counsel Steve King’s request for a personal recognizance bond or low cash or surety bond but opted to follow the request of Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten, who suggested a higher bond due to the nature of the crime. Although she issued the higher bond, Ransom said during the arraignment she was open to lowering the bond if she was compelled through a bond motion.
If Helsel posted bond, various conditions were discussed at the arraignment, including having a GPS tether, no contact with the victim and he is not to possess firearms.
Helsel was charged last month with one count of assault with intent to murder for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Clam Union Township. If convicted, Helsel faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Helsel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:24 p.m. Sunday, July 30, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the area of Stoney Corners Road and South 7 Mile Road in Clam Union Township for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies located and contacted the victim, who had been shot once by a high-caliber rifle in the shoulder.
At the time of the arraignment, Yancer said the victim and Helsel knew each other and the alleged incident was not random. Yancer also said when Helsel was arrested there was no confrontation between him and the police.
Yancer also said the alleged weapon in the shooting was inside the McBain man’s vehicle, but he was outside. Yancer also said there was no one else present at the scene.
Police said the victim was treated at the scene by Missaukee County EMS and then transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by helicopter. Police said the Lake City man is in stable condition at the time of the incident.
Helsel also was located at the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived and identified as the alleged shooter. Police said he was taken into custody and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail for attempted murder. Police said the initial investigation showed there was a verbal confrontation between the McBain and Lake City men and that is when the shooting allegedly occurred.
