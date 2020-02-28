LAKE CITY — If you live in Missaukee County, you’re paying $3/month more for your phone than you were paying just a few years ago.
Voters approved a surcharge that funds upgrades, a scheduled replacement program and operating costs for the 911 system back in 2018, though the fee increase didn’t hit peoples’ bills until July 2019.
Many improvements are behind-the-scenes and repaired an aging system.
“It wasn’t maintaining consistent operations because of its age,‘ with some equipment going down for three-to-four days, said Ed Nettle, 911 coordinator in Missaukee County.
One upgrade is a little more personal, changing the way you interact with 911.
For the past couple of months, you’ve been able to text Missaukee County 911.
Not that anybody has, yet.
“We have not received an initial text message requesting assistance, however, when we receive 911 hang-ups or 911 pocket dials, we now have the ability to text that number,‘ Nettle said.
The text-to-911 feature has been a boon for deputies and dispatchers. Many people call 911 without intending to; either through the proverbial “butt dial‘ or because of some mishap with technology (Apple Watches are a common offender). Dispatchers end up answering a call with nobody on the other end.
But dispatchers can’t simply hang up and forget about it. Just because a caller isn’t saying anything doesn’t mean they aren’t in distress. Normal procedure used to be for the dispatcher to call back and then to send a deputy if they couldn’t get you on the line.
Now, dispatchers can text you.
If you need help, you can say so. If you didn’t mean to call, you can tell them that.
“When we send the text and they get it, they’re very apologetic,‘ said Christy Marcus, a Missaukee County dispatcher, of peoples’ response when they realized they’ve pocket-dialed 911.
The text-to-911 feature means deputies get discharged on fewer calls without a real emergency.
“It does make (deputies) more efficient to respond to and follow up on current cases instead of being taken off an investigation to be set on a 911 pocket dial,‘ Nettle said.
Text-to-911 was introduced in Missaukee County in December. It’s alphanumeric only; you can’t yet text pictures or video to 911 in the county.
It followed the installation of a new 911 computer system update that shows dispatchers who is calling 911 (or at least who is listed on the phone account) and where the call is coming from.
Next up is a computer-aided dispatching (CAD) system, which will automatically document the above information. The automated system will reduce work for dispatchers; as the system currently exists, dispatchers can’t even copy and paste information between the call system and the record system. A quick key function will also allow dispatchers to look up call history, such as whether the home is a known medical response home or home to a violent offender.
County commissioners approved the purchase of a CAD system in November 2019.
Dispatchers will still relay that information over the radio; the goal is to one day purchase an in-car module that would allow dispatchers to forward that information to sheriff’s department’s cars.
But first, the CAD system needs to be installed.
“I can’t do any of the other stuff until I get the CAD,‘ Nettle said. “These are the goals for long-term enhancement of the 911 system.‘
The county is moving faster than expected on the CAD system after getting a deal from Core Technology. It will be the first time the product will be used in a 911 center in Michigan. Commissioners approved the $140,000 purchase in November 2019. Nettle hopes the installation will be complete this year but said it’s hard to predict.
“The goal would be as soon as operationally and financially possible,‘ Nettle said.
Another 911 item on the county’s agenda is an updated service plan. While it’s important enough that the county has to hold a public meeting, Nettle said there’s little that’s actually changing; the county simply needs to update its plan with the state because it has new technology. That meeting is set for March 12.
