Missaukee, Wexford add cases

CADILLAC — As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Michigan, the state will be getting some help from the federal government.
FEMA announced on Wednesday that 10 FEMA staff members of the Disaster Survivor Assistance team will be in Michigan starting this week to assist "the state with creating county health profiles to expand vaccine capacity at the local level and staffing state health strike teams to help communities address shortfalls and expand the vaccine program across Michigan," the agency announced in a news release.
At last check, exactly where the team members will go is still being determined.
"FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance employees are continuing to arrive in Michigan. Specific assignments will be determined after employees arrive based on current needs. Assignments will be made in coordination with the state of Michigan,‘ a FEMA spokesperson said.
On Wednesday, Central Michigan District Health Department provided an update on which phases they are vaccinating.
In Phase 1A, CMDHD is vaccinating "paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long-term care facilities."
In Phase 1B, Group A, CMDHD is vaccinating "persons 75 years of age or older not covered in Phase 1A. This includes those in a congregate setting that were not reached in Phase 1A."
Phase 1B, Group B is for "prioritized frontline workers whose work role has frequent or intense exposure, and, due to the nature of the work, are not able to maintain social distance. For example, a first responder may have to physically touch other people in their response, and a childcare provider cannot maintain social distance from children when caring for their physical needs."
The department clarified that those specified prioritized categories are: pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff and childcare workers who usually have direct contact with children; first responders not covered in Phase 1A such as firefighters, police, conservation officers and inspectors; corrections workers such as staff in prisons, jails and juvenile justice facilities; workers in homeless shelters, congregate childcare institutions, and adult and child protective services.
Additionally, CMDHDis vaccinating people in Phase 1C, but only those that fall within Group A; that's people who are 65 – 74 years of age and also includes those in congregate settings that were not reached in prior phases.
Two area counties had new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. They are Missaukee County, which added five cases for a pandemic total of 595 and Wexford County, which added one case and reached 1,318 total cases. Lake County held steady at 337 and Osceola County held steady at 895.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 577,203, an increase of 939 since Tuesday. There were 11 more COVID-19 deaths in Michigan for a statewide pandemic total of 15,188.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.