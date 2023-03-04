By the time you read this, spring weight restrictions likely will be in place in Missaukee and Wexford counties, or soon will be.
Both county road commissions will join Lake and Osceola counties and countless others at 10 a.m. Saturday, when the annual restrictions are put on all county roads.
Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson said this year has been difficult to decide when to enact the restrictions. He said it has been challenging for his agency, but also across the trucking industry because the weather has made for some very tough judgment calls.
Last month, Osceola County announced it would enact seasonal weight restrictions on all county roads beginning at 6 a.m. on Feb. 13, while Lake County enacted its weight restrictions at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Once in place, these restrictions remain in place until further notice in the counties they are enacted in.
Last year, the restrictions were enacted on March 5 in Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, while Lake County enacted the restrictions on March 7. In 2021, Lake County enacted them on March 1, while Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties did so on March 2. In 2020, all four counties put restrictions on local roads on March 2, while in 2019, all four counties enacted weight restrictions on March 13.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted” roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35% and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
The Michigan Department of Transportation also announced Friday it is enacting some additional spring weight restrictions.
Effective 6 a.m. on Monday, March 6, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways. Friday’s announcement included highways north of a line on M-46 in Muskegon County from the U.S. 31 Business Route in the city of Muskegon, then east to U.S. 131, then north on U.S. 131 to M-46, then east to the intersection of M-25 in Port Sanilac County. It also included highways south of a line on M-55 from the U.S. 31 intersection in Manistee County east to M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection of U.S. 23 in Tawas in Iosco County.
All state trunk lines between these two lines will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I or U.S. designations.
The County Road Association of Michigan has information on its website regarding all county seasonal weight restrictions and can be accessed at micountyroads.org/business/seasonal-weight-restrictions. The website also provides commercial truck operators with all the information needed to comply with these temporary weight restrictions. For MDOT weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or access this information on MDOT’s website at www.michigan.gov/truckers, under “Restrictions and Conditions.”
