On March 29, Osceola County lifted its weight restrictions on all county roads and Friday Lake County lifted them, too. On April 5, Wexford and Missaukee counties will do the same.
The frost laws will be lifted in Lake County at 6 a.m. on April 2, while Wexford and Missaukee will lift them at 6 a.m. April 5.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35%, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
On March 1, Lake County put the restrictions in place, while Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties put weight restrictions in place on March 2.
