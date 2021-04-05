LAKE CITY — Police believe a 62-year-old Missaukee County woman was murdered and the suspect has died due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Michigan State Police were called Saturday night to perform a welfare check at a home on North Seven Mile Road in West Branch Township. When troopers entered the home they found the woman dead from an apparent homicide, Michigan State Police said. Troopers identified a suspect and broadcast an alert.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday Cadillac Police spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled and police pursued. During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the police officer. No officers or vehicles were struck. Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit and set up stop sticks on M-55 near M-66. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect fled on foot.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Support team was called as well as MSP Canine and MSP Aviation. MSP Aviation located the suspect shortly after 6 a.m. near a golf course, dead. MSP Emergency Support Team members arrived at the location and confirmed the suspect, a 30-year-old male and relative of the victim, was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
The investigation continues and police are still notifying the victim’s family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.