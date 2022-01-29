LAKE CITY — Buying feed for horses and other livestock can get pretty expensive.
Missaukee County resident Cassandra Richardson knows firsthand how expensive, as she’s been around animals her whole life, growing up on her parent’s hobby farm with chickens, ducks and goats.
By far her favorite animals, however, were horses.
“I just love everything about them,” Richardson said. “They teach you a lot about yourself. You have to get to know them without communicating with them. I enjoy getting to know each of them.”
In summer of 2020, looking for a way to raise a little money to feed her 10 horses, Richardson decided to offer trail rides, carriage rides and sleigh rides on her property off Walker Road about 10 minutes away from Lake City.
Dubbed C.J.’s Stable, Richardson said the new business has kept her pretty busy, possibly due to more people wishing to get outside since the beginning of the pandemic.
Richardson said she has rides scheduled pretty much every day. The rides take about an hour at a time, with the exception of kids-only rides, which take about 30 minutes. She also takes her horses to other locations for special functions such as birthday parties.
She hears often from riders about how beautiful it is on the trails, in addition to how large the draft horses are that pull the carriages and sleighs.
In her spare time, Richardson is working toward obtaining her bachelor’s degree in equine studies.
For more information about C.J.’s Stable, check them out on Facebook, call them at (231) 884-9975 or email them at CJstablemi@gmail.com.
