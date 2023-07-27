FALMOUTH — The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show has returned for another summer.
The youth show is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 28, and will go until Friday, Aug. 4. It will take place at the youth show fairgrounds in Falmouth.
As organizers prepare for the annual event, Youth Show Board President Susan Beerens said they have lots of exhibitors coming in once again.
“We do have full barns this year, so we are definitely going to be short on space this year,” Beerens said. “We’re really excited about that because it means we have a lot of new kids that have started this year.”
New to this year’s youth show is the opportunity for children and adults to be able to enter an indoor exhibit together. Beerens said the project can be anything like a quilting or painting, but 50% of the project has to be completed by the child and the other 50% has to be done by the adult.
The projects can then be auctioned off and the money can be used for anything the family chooses. Children can be between the ages of six to 18 to participate.
“We’re hoping that this brings the older generation and the newer generation together to nurture that relationship because we feel who better to teach than the older generation,” Beerens said.
This year’s show will feature many of the same animals and activities as in previous years.
Judging will start on Saturday, July 29, for the indoor exhibits and the fair’s first two shows, horse and gymkhana, will also take place.
Indoor auction bidding begins on Monday, July 31. Poultry and goat judging will take place early in the day and the dog show will occur toward the afternoon. Beerens said the Farm Bureau will host a scavenger hunt and other fun events in the evening. The day will end with cow Bingo.
After swine judging in the morning, Tuesday, Aug. 1, will be all about the junior fair board. Beerens said the kids are putting on a pie baking contest, pet parade, flag football and other family events.
Indoor auction bidding ends on Wednesday, Aug. 2. There will also be rabbit, cavy, sheep, market cattle and feeder calf judging.
The last animal to be judged will be dairy cattle on Thursday, Aug. 3. The small and large animal sweepstakes will take place in the afternoon. Beeren said this is where kids get to compete against every single animal in their category.
The chicken barbecue will take place in the evening. Beerens said this is how the fair raises money. The last big event of the fair will be the market livestock sale where the kids can sell their projects.
With this year’s show, Beerens said they are focused on developing relationships between generations of families. As the show rolls along, she said they hope the young exhibitors can learn from those who’ve come before them.
“We want them to learn from older adults because we feel that the best teachers they can have are people that are investing in them,” she said.
Friday, July 28
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Set up Work Bee. Sign in at office
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Work Sign Up. Pick up entry tags and turn in scratches
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Market and Feeder Cattle Entry
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Non-lactating Dairy early entry
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sheep and Goat Entry
• 9 a.m. to noon — Swine Entry and Weigh-In
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Rabbit and Cavy Entry
• 2 to 5 p.m. — Poultry Entry and Testing
• 2 to 7 p.m. — Swine Entry and Weigh-In
• 4 to 9 p.m. — Indoor, Project Record Book and Vet Science Poster Entry
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Horse Office Open. Submit Horse Posters and Record Books. Horse Knowledge Tests Available
• 5 p.m. — Sheep and Goat Weigh-In
• 6 p.m. — Market and Feeder Cattle Weigh-In
Saturday, July 29, 2023
• 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. — Horse Entry (Forward Road entrance)
• 8 to 9 a.m. — Fair Office Open-Pick up Entry Tags and sign up for work
• 7:45 to 9 a.m. — Horse Record Books/Vet Science Posters due (bring to Horse Office)
• 7:45 a.m. to noon — Horse Knowledge Tests only at the Horse Office
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Indoor, Project Record Book and Vet Science Poster Entry
• 9 a.m. — Horse Show
• 11 a.m. — Indoor Exhibit Judging
• 4:30 p.m. — Gymkhana sign up at Horse Office
• 5:30 p.m. — Gymkhana Show
Monday, July 31, 2023
• 9 a.m. — Poultry Judging
• 10 a.m. to noon — Milking Goat Entry
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — All Knowledge Test except Horses
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• 11 a.m. — Indoor Auction bidding start
• Noon — Goat Judging
• 2 p.m. — Dog Show
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Fun Events put on by Farm Bureau
• 7 p.m. — Cow Bingo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
• 9 a.m. — Swine Judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• 4:30 p.m. — Pie Baking Contest
• 5:30 p.m. — Pet Parade
• 6:30 p.m. — Flag football
• 7 p.m. — More Family Fun Events
• 7 p.m. — All Market Record Books due in office
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
• 9 a.m. — Rabbit and Cavy Judging
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• Noon — Sheep Judging
• 3:30 p.m. — Market Cattle, Feeder Calf Judging
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-lactating Dairy early entry
• 8 p.m. — Indoor Auction bidding Closes
Thursday, August 3, 2023
• 7 to 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Cattle Entry
• 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Judging (Dairy cows to be off grounds (except Grand and Reserve) prior to 3:30 p.m.
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open-Gym
• 12:30 p.m. — Small Animal Sweepstakes
• 2:30 p.m. — Large Animal Sweepstakes
• 3 p.m. — Chicken Barbecue
• 5:30 p.m. — Market Livestock Sale
• 8 p.m. — Release all take home animals
Friday, August 4, 2023
• 5:45 a.m. — Cattle Loadout
• 6 a.m. — Market Livestock released
• 8 a.m. — releasing Poultry and Rabbits (must be picked up by 8:30 a.m.)
• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. — Indoor exhibits released, vet science posters, record books released. Must sign out with your superintendent
• 8:45 a.m. — Cleanup. All exhibitors (includes horse and indoor) report to your superintendents for cleanup assignments.
