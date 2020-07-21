FALMOUTH — Virus or no virus, the show must go on.
Amid a rash of summer festival cancellations, organizers of the annual Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show have made the decision to go ahead with this year's event from July 31 to Aug. 7.
For more than six decades, local kids have been raising livestock such as cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits and turkeys, for exhibition at the Youth Show, where attendees bid on the animals.
In recent years, the popularity of the show has begun to outpace the boundaries of the property in Falmouth where it is held, giving rise to discussions about moving the event to another location.
Show president Susan Beerens said the level of youth participation this year has been on par with any other year, which was a bit of a surprise considering how turbulent 2020 has been in many other respects.
Some agricultural exhibitions, including those held at the Osceola County Fair, Northern District Fair and Marion Fair were canceled this year, with organizers instead opting to have virtual livestock auctions.
While the Missaukee Youth Show will have in-person exhibitions just like any other year, Beerens said they are taking measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
"It's going to be as normal as possible for the children while also protecting everyone's health," Beerens said.
Beerens said the property is large enough to adequately social distance most days of the show but there are a few exceptions when a large number of people are in relatively close proximity, such as when animals are auctioned off.
Instead of requiring attendees to bid on livestock in person, Beerens said those who aren't comfortable attending can submit a bid that will be placed on their behalf when the animal they are interested in purchasing is being auctioned off.
Beerens said they're also going to adjust seating in the auction area to ensure that attendees are sitting 6 feet apart.
Additional measures they're taking include requiring those who serve food to wear masks, among other precautions.
One of the largest changes to this year's show will be the absence of 4-H, which puts on the popular chicken barbecue each year but due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, won't be able to this year.
While not having 4-H participation this year is a big loss, Beerens said the Missaukee County Farm Bureau has stepped up to host the barbecue.
Other changes include the removal of kids games. Beerens said this decision was made because it's very difficult getting kids to social distance themselves, especially when they're having fun.
One of the hilarious new events of this year's youth show is "cow bingo," where players will mark their boards based on where cattle decide to relieve themselves in the show area. Beerens said this game was envisioned by the Jr. Board, which is comprised of kids who are helping to organize the show.
Beerens said all kids who show animals also have to volunteer for at least one 2-hour shift during fair week.
Kids who participate in the youth show develop a sense of pride and accomplishment that can only be obtained through months of hard work and responsibility, Beerens told the Cadillac News in previous interviews.
In addition, Beerens said it gives participants and attendees a chance to see where their meals come from and the work that is involved in raising an animal for agricultural purposes.
Mia and Paige Vandermeulen, 7 and 9, have spent the last 20 weeks raising a turkey and broiler chicken.
The sisters were excited to show their animals at the upcoming youth show. Mia said one of the things she enjoys most about participating in the youth show is exhibiting her animals in front of a crowd. Paige said she likes to "see people smile" after buying one of her animals.
2020 Missaukee Youth Show schedule
Friday, 31
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Set up and work sign up
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Market and feeder cattle entry
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Non-lactating dairy early entry
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sheep and goat entry
• 9 a.m. to noon — Swine entry and weigh-in
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Rabbit entry
• 2 to 5 p.m. — Poultry entry and testing
• 2 and 7 p.m. — Swine entry and weigh-in
• 4 to 9 p.m. — Indoor exhibit entry
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Horse office open
• 6 p.m. — Sheep and goat weigh-in
• 7 p.m. — Market and feeder cattle weigh-in
Aug. 1
• 8 to 9 a.m. — Fair office open
• 9 a.m. — Horse show
• 1 p.m. — Pie baking contest
• 4:30 p.m. — Gymkhana sign-up
• 5:30 p.m. — Gymkhama show
Aug. 2
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open-gym
• 7 p.m. — Community worship service
Aug. 3
• 9 a.m. — Poultry judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor exhibit building open
• 11 a.m. — Indoor exhibit bidding starts
• Noon — Goat judging and agility
• 2 p.m. — Dog show — obedience and agility
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Farm Bureau fun events
• 7 p.m. — Euchre tournament
Aug. 4
• 9 a.m. — Swine judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open
• 5 p.m. — Pet parade
• 5:30 p.m. — Family fun night activities put on by Jr. Youth Show Board
• 6:30 p.m. — Flag football ages 8-11
• 7:30 p.m. — Flag football ages 12-18
• 7 p.m. — All market record books due
Aug. 5
• 9:30 a.m. — Rabbit judging
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open — gym
• 1 p.m. — Sheep judging
• 3:30 p.m. — Market cattle and feeder judging
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-lactating dairy early entry
• 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibit bidding closes
Aug. 6
• 9:30 a.m. — Dairy judging
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open
• 12:30 p.m. — Small animal sweepstakes
• 2:30 — Large animal sweepstakes
• 4:30 to 8 p.m. — Chicken BBQ
• 5:10 p.m. — Senior exhibitor recognition
• 5:30 p.m. — Market livestock sale
• 8 p.m. — Release all take-home animals
