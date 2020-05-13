MERRITT — A missing 4-year-old was found napping and safe after taking an early morning stroll wearing only a onesy-type piece of clothing and her boots.
The Missaukee County Sheriff's Department says that a 54-year-old Merritt woman reported at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, her granddaughter, who was spending the night, was missing. The grandmother had found the rear door to the home was open and the child was missing from the East Kelly Road residence.
Deputies began searching the area and asked for assistance from the Michigan State Police K9 Unit from Houghton Lake.
About 1:45 later while searching for the child, deputies spotted an open front door to a residence in the 3000 block of 13 Mile Road. Deputies made contact with the 91-year-old resident. As the deputy was speaking to the resident just inside the door, the deputy spotted the missing child sleeping on a couch inside the home. The resident was not aware the child had entered the house, police said.
The child was returned to E. Kelly Road home, checked by Missaukee County EMS, and reunited with her family. The child did not suffer any injuries.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the child was found just over half a mile south of the East Kelly Lake Road home owned by her grandmother. As for why the child left the home, Yancer said there was talk she wanted to go home instead of staying at her grandma's house and she was headed in the direction of where her mom and dad live. That, however, is total speculation as they were not able to get much information from the child, according to Yancer.
He also said the child didn't know the man who's home she entered and fell asleep in.
"I don't know why she went in there and the 91-year-old didn't know she was there," Yancer said. "I don't know if she got cold and went into the house or not. She was only in a onesy, with a blanket and she had put her boots on."
The Missaukee Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police and Missaukee County EMS.
