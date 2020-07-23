MESICK — A Cheboygan woman last seen Monday may have been in Mesick Tuesday.
Reports were made Wednesday, that 81-year-old Evelyn Ostwald was in Mesick at the Family Dollar Store parking lot Tuesday, but it was not confirmed. Ostwald was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday in Cheboygan.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said he could not confirm if Ostwald was Mesick as when the sheriff's office received the information, it was roughly 10 hours old. He said the information was reported around midnight and it was believed Ostwald was seen in Mesick earlier Tuesday around 2 p.m.
Doehring said locally a "Be On the Lookout" was issued and a deputy was going to go to the Mesick retailer to see if any information could be gathered.
"There was not a whole lot we could do with it since (the info) was so old," he said.
Ostwald is believed to be driving her tan Chevrolet Traverse with a Michigan license plate number of CFF616. She also has a front plate that says, "Sexy Grandma," according to the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety. Ostwald has Alzheimer's as well as other health issues. She is described as 5'3" with a thin build, gray hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses.
If you have any information, contact the Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Emmet Central Dispatch at (800) 577-1911 or the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety at (231) 627-4321.
