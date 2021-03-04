CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department said a 2-year-old child missing from Cadillac has been found.
Ranee Ann Foster was reported missing on Wednesday night.
Based off the Facebook post and news articles, the Cadillac Police Department received a tip on the possible whereabouts of Ranee. She was found safe at an address in the Mesick area.
Rachel Foster, Ranee’s mother, was taken into custody on an active warrant for her arrest.
Ranee was turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services / Child Protective Services.
The Michigan State Police and the Department of Health and Human Services assisted the Cadillac Police Department.
