GAYLORD — The Gaylord Michigan State Police Post announced a missing 32-year-old Gaylord woman was found after it asked the public for its help Tuesday to locate the woman.
Police said Danielle Jean Turner was found inside a cabin just south of Gaylord after an anonymous tip was received about her whereabouts. Turner was unharmed and no further details are currently available. Police also said there does not appear to be any foul play involved.
Before being found, police said Turner was last seen in Gaylord on April 1 and was reported missing on April 4.
