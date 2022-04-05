MSP asking for help locating missing Gaylord woman

Danielle Jean Turner was last seen in Gaylord on April 1 and was reported missing on April 4. Police said she may be wearing jeans, black boots and a dark colored jacket with fur around the hood. She does not have a vehicle.

 Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

GAYLORD — The Gaylord Michigan State Police Post announced a missing 32-year-old Gaylord woman was found after it asked the public for its help Tuesday to locate the woman.

Police said Danielle Jean Turner was found inside a cabin just south of Gaylord after an anonymous tip was received about her whereabouts. Turner was unharmed and no further details are currently available. Police also said there does not appear to be any foul play involved. 

Before being found, police said Turner was last seen in Gaylord on April 1 and was reported missing on April 4. 

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.