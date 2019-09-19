PEACOCK TOWNSHIP — A Lake County teen who went missing late Monday night was found almost 10 miles from his home.
Xzavier Thompson, 15, was found in Mason County around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 after leaving his home in Peacock Township around 5 p.m. Sept. 15, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Thompson had left his home after a verbal dispute with his parent, who then, when he did not return home, reported him missing around midnight, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said.
Shortly after the 15-year-old was reported missing and a team had been formulated, the sheriff's department and Michigan State Police had K-9 units searching the area for any leads as to where the teen had gone.
On top of MSP and the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the Department of Natural Resources also aided in the search for the missing teen.
After leaving his residence almost 15 hours earlier, Martin said, Thompson was discovered about 10 miles away from his home by a passing motorist in Mason County. The motorist was able to keep Thompson in one place until authorities arrived and returned him to his parents.
