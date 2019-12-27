GAYLORD — A 70-year-old with dementia died in a wrong-way crash on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Roger Leroy Phelps of Lake City went missing on Dec. 22. The Missaukee County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert that day warning that he'd left home and not returned.
That night, the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office received word from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office that Phelps had been killed.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on the same day that Phelps had gone missing.
Phelps was killed in a wrong-way crash in Otsego County, the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Few other details were readily available due to the holiday.
