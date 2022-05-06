Mission accomplished: Honor guard reaches, exceeds fundraising goal to purchase rifles

CADILLAC — After sending out letters and a call for donations earlier this year so the Cadillac Area Honor Guard could purchase new ceremonial rifles for use in 21-gun salutes, Steve Birdwell said the mission was accomplished.
Birdwell, a member of the honor guard, said the initial goal was to raise $15,000 and that goal was reached and exceeded. While he didn’t want to say the exact figure, he said enough money was raised so eight or nine rifles could be purchased, a safe to store and even some money to perform periodic maintenance.
Since the guns are from the 1940s and not made anymore, Birdwell said they are hard to find and need TLC. Six rifles were purchased but at least two more are needed or, if he can find them, three. While he was overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and community members who donated, Birdwell said he wasn’t surprised.
“I’m not ever surprised. The community does good when the honor guard needs something,” he said.
With Memorial Day quickly approaching, Birdwell said there is a chance the new rifles will be used during the annual event. He is hopeful that before the calendar flips to June that he will have at least two more rifles. If not, he said they would likely be used sometime this summer during the many funerals the honor guard performs.
As part of its duties, the honor guard presents military honors during veterans’ funerals. They have been performing that duty since 1996. The honor guard has 22 active members and 13 are needed to perform military rites at each funeral. During those rites, the honor guard does a 21-gun salute.
Annually, military rites are performed at more than 60 funerals and after many years, the ceremonial rifles are worn out. Not only do rifles need to be purchased, but they also need special blank adapters. Those adapters add to the cost and also are a necessary safety feature.
Although Birdwell wouldn’t be opposed to fixing the old rifles, he said they don’t belong to the honor guard. The rifles belong to the federal government and were given to the local Korean War Veterans group. With membership dwindling, Birdwell said the group is likely going to disband, and once they do, the rifles would need to be returned to the armory in the Detroit area.
If the honor guard was to fix the current rifles and ownership was not transferred to them, those rifles would have to be returned if or when the Korean War group disbands. He also said it likely would have been just as expensive to fix them as it would be to buy “new” ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.