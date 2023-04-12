Mission accomplished: Pine River has its new superintendent under contract

LEROY — Pine River Area Schools has come to terms with its pick to become its superintendent and those terms have been accepted by Michelle Gill.
Pine River Area Schools Board of Education President Kevin Delancey said the school board recently approved the contract language and it was accepted by Gill. He also said Gill’s official starting date is July 1 due to obligations she has with her current district, but between her official starting date and now she will be making trips to the district.
“She will be in and out of the district to meet with the ISD and to meet with the interim superintendent (Heidi Hayes) based on availability,” he said. “We are extremely excited to have Mrs. Gill as our superintendent and we can’t wait until she gets down here full-time.”
Delancey said the contract is for three years, beginning July 1, 2023, and ending on June 30, 2026. Her salary in the first year will be $115,000, $117, 300 in the second year and $120,233 in the third and final year, according to Delancey.
Delancey said previously that hiring a new superintendent provides a fresh start for the district and Gill is the type of superintendent that checks many of the boxes the community was looking for in the district’s next leader. He said all you have to do is look at her resume and her past experiences and experience in human resources.
Last month, Gill said she was excited about the opportunity to become the new Pine River superintendent. When she first saw the posting for the position, she recalled reading about the supportive community and staff and the desire to educate the whole child.
Gill’s current job has her performing the duties of part-time superintendent, principal and transportation director for a school in the small Upper Peninsula town of Big Bay, which is just north of Marquette. She also teaches as a contingent adjunct professor in the Department of Education, Leadership and Public Service at Northern Michigan University in the Applied Workplace Leadership Program.
Gill’s majority of work history in education comes from nearly 20 years of human resource management at Marquette Area Public Schools.
While she is currently a superintendent of a small district, she previously told the Cadillac News there aren’t a lot of options to be a superintendent in the Upper Peninsula. After reading the Pine River job posting, she previously told the Cadillac News she went all in for the position. As for the community, she will soon be joining, Gill said she is excited about the opportunity to meet people and form relationships, with the ultimate goal of doing what is best for the students of the district.
In December, Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin presented his plan, including a timeline incorporating each step in the process. The board also gave input for the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, approachable and accessible to staff, students and the community.
On March 13 and March 14, the board held the first round of interviews followed by the second round of interviews the next week.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren.
During Lukshaitis’ time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds Lukshaitis helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.