CADILLAC — Workers could begin hauling away debris at the Mitchell Bentley site within a matter of days.
“By moving this forward this evening,‘ City Manager Marcus Peccia told city council, “that puts us right square in where we need to be from a timing perspective.‘
City Council awarded a contract to Pitsch Companies of Grand Rapids during Monday’s meeting. Under the contract, Pitsch will work to clean up the site starting sometime after Sept. 23 and finishing no later than Dec. 15.
But exactly how clean the Mitchell Bentley site — where a factory burned down in 2013 — will get isn’t certain.
Bids for the clean-up were more than the city expected, and keeping the project in budget could mean making some compromises, Peccia explained.
Most of the funds are coming from Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which provided a $700,000 grant and a $300,000 loan for site redevelopment (Consumers Energy is planning to put in a solar garden in the spring of 2020 if everything stays on time).
At a minimum, debris on the site has to go — but whether the city will be able to afford to remove old foundations will depend on how much debris is really there and how close that amount is to the 9,000 ton estimate.
