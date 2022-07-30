CADILLAC — The Wexford County Historical Society Museum has undergone quite a facelift in the last several years, including its most recent upgrade — restoration of the building’s numerous windows.
Museum board member Gwen Dubravec said the window restoration project began a couple of years ago, and while the pandemic caused some delays in the project, the majority of work now is done.
“The clarity of the glass is much nicer,” Dubravec said. “And this should also help with heating costs in the winter.”
Dubravec said specialists from the Grand Rapids-based Midtown Craftsmen removed the museum’s windows one by one, chipped out old glaze, re-glazed them and added a layer of transparent storm covering to protect the windows from the elements. Dubravec said the windows had been covered by a Plexiglas-like material but this had turned yellow over the years, so it was removed. Midtown Craftsmen also replaced rotten wood around the window frames and added fresh paint. Crews will return to the museum later this year to finalize the small remaining portion of the project when a shipment of windows and window components arrives.
The museum, which was built more than 100 years ago as a Carnegie Library, has received a number of donations and grants from individuals and community organizations to complete the window renovations.
A number of those donors have a very special connection to the area, including Katie Creighton, great-granddaughter of William W. Mitchell.
Creighton’s mother, Margaret Mitchell Barry Cheney, is a granddaughter of W.W. Mitchell. Cheney, who will be turning 100 in October, spent every summer at her grandparents’ home on Cass Street, the W.W. Mitchell home (Peterson Funeral Home) with frequent visits up the street to see her Aunt Mary, Uncle Charles (son of W.W. Mitchell) and cousin Kay at the Charles T. Mitchell home.
Thirteen years ago, Cheney and her three daughters visited Cadillac, the first time she had been back since she was a young woman. Creighton said her mother got a kick out of seeing clothing items used by her uncle and other family members part of museum exhibits now.
About three years ago, Creighton returned with her husband for a more extensive visit that included tours of both Mitchell homes, the museum, the cemetery, First Presbyterian Church, the Mitchell Cobbs building and the site of one of the Mitchell cottages on Lake Mitchell.
Creighton said at the time that the visit was “a little overwhelming ... I have great respect for the people that have preserved this Mitchell history. It’s very impressive what’s been done with the museum and the effort people have made to restore it. And frankly, the more I learn about the Mitchells ... how they literally built this town ... how they had the foresight, how they gave land for the library and the school and churches, and it’s remarkable.”
Since that time, Creighton has stayed in touch with members of the museum board, including Amy Schmid, who let her know about the efforts to raise money toward the window restorations.
Creighton said she contacted others in the family and asked if they’d be interested in donating toward the project, and they were. To make it easier on the museum, Creighton offered to gather up the money from her relatives and present it as one sum. In total, Creighton said around 10 Mitchell family descendants donated, and Schmid said the amount was close to $30,000.
“We’re very impressed by the work of the museum and supportive of the entire effort,” Creighton said. “And we know our ancestors were generous about how they built Cadillac and in sharing their largesse. ... We’re interested in seeing that continue.”
Wexford County Historical Society and Museum President Mark Mitchell (no relation to the Mitchell descendants) wrote in the summer 2022 newsletter that completion of the window restoration project will allow the museum to move into the next phase of “Destination Restoration,” which is to make the building barrier-free/ADA compliant.
“So our museum can be truly ‘Open to All,’” Mitchell wrote.
The barrier-free/ADA compliant committee is researching and developing plans for installation of a lift or elevator at the museum, as well as modifications in appropriate locations for the lift or elevator.
With the window restoration work essentially finished and displays moved back into place, the museum was reopened to the public in June and on Friday, Aug. 5, there will be an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the project’s completion.
The museum’s summer hours, which last until Oct. 29, are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
