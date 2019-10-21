CADILLAC — Cadillac’s founding fathers are no longer ghosts from the past. George A. Mitchell and his nephew William W. Mitchell are being brought to life through the memories of a 97-year-old woman who lives in Rye, New York.
Margaret Mitchell Barry Cheney is the granddaughter of William W. and Ella Yost Mitchell and she is the living link to our past.
Cheney spent every summer at her grandparents’ home on Cass Street, the W.W. Mitchell home (Peterson Funeral Home) with frequent visits up the street to see her Aunt Mary, Uncle Charles (son of W.W. Mitchell) and cousin Kay at the Charles T. Mitchell home.
Thirteen years ago, Cheney and her three daughters visited Cadillac, the first time she had been back since she was a young woman.
“That visit was very emotional for my mother, especially the cemetery,‘ said her daughter Katie Creighton. “The whole Mitchell clan was there.‘
Last week, Creighton and her husband Russell arrived from Oakland, California for a more extensive visit.
“I came to know Cadillac through my mother’s stories,‘ Creighton said. “I wanted to show Cadillac to my husband and spend more time looking at the houses that go with the many stories she has been telling for years.‘
The Creightons met with members of the Wexford County Historical Society and toured both Mitchell homes, the museum, the cemetery, First Presbyterian Church, the Mitchell Cobbs building and the site of one of the Mitchell cottages on Lake Mitchell.
“Growing up in Cadillac meant a tremendous amount to my mother,‘ Creighton said. “It was a big deal when they went to the summer home.‘
“I gave them a tour of the museum,‘ said local historian Cliff Sjogren. “They were just thrilled and so appreciative.‘
During the tour, Sjogren stressed the Mitchell family’s generosity to the community.
“It’s so interesting to me,‘ Sjogren said. “You had these guys (our lumber barons) come from all over the country and they made an awful lot of money here. But the Mitchells made their homes here. They didn’t take the wood out and run to the next place ... they built a community they wanted to live in.‘
Going back in time
Margaret Mitchell Barry Cheney, who just turned 97, is the daughter of James Barry, who married W. W. Mitchell’s daughter Marie. Cheney started spending summers with her grandparents in Cadillac at a young age. When she was 8, her mother Marie died and summers at the W.W. Mitchell home became a refuge, a home where she was surrounded by the love of the Mitchell women and an entire staff of servants.
“My mother still speaks of the household help as if they are family,‘ Creighton said. “They were very meaningful in her life and took care of her.‘
In a phone interview, Cheney remembered the servants by name.
“There was one bedroom where the three maids stayed,‘ she said. “I remember the cook Lillian. I remember her making doughnuts in a great big cauldron of fat and they would puff up. Then she would throw them into sugar. There was a very pretty waitress named Alice. And there were some girls who would take us out to their farms sometimes ... the room next to grandmother and grandfather or close to it was occupied by Lucy, she was mother’s nurse. She stayed on with them and she died there.‘
“The W.W. Mitchell household had a chauffeur named Wesley,‘ added Creighton. “He used to pick up my mother and her family in Grand Rapids every summer, where they had traveled by train from New York and drive them to grandmother’s house in Cadillac. I have since learned of Joe the stable man who took care of the horses and lived on the second floor of the Carriage House. We saw his room. My mother remembers Joe.‘
The Charles T. Mitchell home also had a staff. Esther Peterson was Kay’s nanny there and Bruno Edstrom was the handyman. Creighton is trying to learn more about Bruno whose story has been a mystery.
“Bruno was in the bedroom close to the kitchen when he was ill,‘ Cheney recalled. “He came back from the war with Uncle Charles ... he saved Uncle Charles or vice versa. That was their connection and that’s why he kept Bruno with him for the rest of his life. Bruno had no family ... he was a German.‘
Mischievous Margaret
“A theme that runs through her stories is being a young girl who would race around and be mischievous ... being in the way or making too much noise,‘ said Creighton.
“It was a very special place in my life so I treasure the memories as much as I can,‘ Cheney said.
Creighton said that her visit has been “a little overwhelming ... I have great respect for the people that have preserved this Mitchell history. It’s very impressive what’s been done with the museum and the effort people have made to restore it. And frankly, the more I learn about the Mitchells ... how they literally built this town ... how they had the foresight, how they gave land for the library and the school and churches, and it’s remarkable.‘
In Oakland, California, Katie Creighton is the owner of Katie Creighton Garden Designs, a firm that focuses on the full service design of residential gardens in the Bay Area. Russell and Katie’s son William graduated from the University of Michigan and is a mechanical engineer for Ford Motor Company.
Creighton’s two sisters, also great-granddaughters of W.W. Mitchell, are Betsy Parker and Ginnie Cheney.
