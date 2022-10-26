CADILLAC — Businesses in downtown Cadillac will open their doors to a motley assortment of monsters, superheroes, princesses and other interesting characters Wednesday, Oct. 26, during the Mitchell St. Halloween Trick or Treat event.
Mitchell St. Halloween Trick or Treat is slated to be held from 4 to 6 p.m., and during the event, businesses will be handing out candy and other items to youngsters decked out in their costumes.
Businesses and organizations that don’t have a brick-and-mortar location downtown can still set up a booth. Anyone interested in doing so should contact the chamber at (231) 775-9776.
As in previous years, there will be a costume contest and awards for best kids costumes and best business costumes. Family and group photos must be taken in front of a downtown business and sent to the Downtown Cadillac Facebook page via the Messenger function. Photos also can be texted to (231) 920-9766.
Pictures will be posted on the Downtown Cadillac Facebook page for voting from Oct. 27-30. Costume winners will receive a gift basket with goodies from a number of downtown businesses.
Turnout at past events hovered around 2,000 trick-or-treaters, in addition to parents and other adults.
While there will be trick-or-treating today on Mitchell Street, community-wide trick-or-treating won’t be held until Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m.
