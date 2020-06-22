CADILLAC — Instead of spotting the sporadic DNR employee cleaning a bathroom, tidying up a fire pit, or applying fresh paint to a picnic table, those glancing across the canal today will likely see a park teeming with pop up campers, lawn chairs, barbecue grills and visitors of all ages.
Mitchell State Park supervisor Ben Dietrich predicts they “absolutely‘ will run out of campsites soon after the park opens. He said they’ve been receiving “a good mix‘ of calls from people, coming from both outside the area and Northern Michigan, who are interested in reserving a campsite at the park.
Dietrich said staff have been “doing all our normal things‘ to get the campground ready for visitors, including routine maintenance and getting their water systems up and running.
Dietrich said they also were able to complete a few small projects at the park during the weeks they were closed, although that downtime also came with a substantial cost.
Ron Olson, DNR chief of parks and recreation, said the state had to refund around $5 million in camp reservations as a result of the closures, particularly during Memorial Day, which is one of the busiest weekends of the year.
With the state parks being funded primarily by camping fees and charges, Recreation Passport revenue, and endowments, losing that $5 million was a big hit for them but it remains to be seen how much will be recouped during the rest of the season.
As it currently stands, Olson said they’ve had to cancel several large projects they had planned for this year, including a $2 million renovation of the campground loop and facilities at the Wilderness State Campground in Emmet County. Olson said the Mitchell State Campground so far has experienced minimal impact from the revenue loss.
While it still seems as though some people are hesitant to go ahead with their normal summer activities, Olson said their campsite reservations for the rest of summer are pretty strong, especially during the weekends.
There won’t be a reduced campsite capacity at state parks, but the DNR has implemented additional sanitation and social distancing protocols to mitigate the spread of coronavirus between visitors and staff.
Some procedures — like checking in visitors, processing transactions and cleaning facilities — will look a little different and may vary by location. For example, visitors are encouraged to pay by debit or credit card to decrease the exchange of money.
According to a DNR press release, many state park amenities initially were closed due to COVID-19 public health and safety concerns, but now have reopened or are in process of reopening by June 22. Such amenities include bathroom buildings, hand-washing stations, sanitation stations, trash services, concessions, playgrounds, viewing platforms, fishing piers, sports areas, designated dog areas, picnic tables and shelters. Drinking fountains will remain closed until further notice.
Starting on Monday, a Recreation Passport is required for entry into the state parks.
The required Recreation Passport — normally needed for vehicle entry to state parks, state forest campgrounds and state-managed boating access sites — had been suspended the past three months in order to minimize face-to-face interactions and the exchange of money between visitors and staff.
Residents can purchase the passport when renewing license plates through the Secretary of State (for $12) or when visiting a state park (for $17). Out-of-state visitors can purchase the passport online or at state parks for $34 (annual pass) or $9 (daily pass).
Modifications to camping, overnight lodging facilities and day-use shelter reservations can be made by contacting the reservation center online at MiDNRReservations.com or calling 800-447-2757 (800-44-PARKS). Please note that the modification and cancellation policy can be found online. The DNR also has waived reduced-stay fees (percentage penalty) through Oct. 31, 2020.
There are still opportunities to book a stay in nearly all DNR facilities this summer and into fall. Reservations for campsites and harbor slips can be made up to six months in advance of a planned arrival date, or 12 months in advance for overnight lodging facilities and day-use shelters.
