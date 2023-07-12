LANSING — Mitchell State Park Campground was one of several Michigan parks that received a portion of the $250 million in federal relief funding to make improvements.
The park opened on June 30 with completely replaced, regraded, and repaved campground roads, accessible sites and parking lots. In addition, 10 new jug fillers were replaced on accessible cement pads. The toilet and shower building also was replaced, but the project was funded separately.
Renovations to the day-use toilet building are slated for later. A proposed $2.2 million in federal relief funding was made available for these projects.
Other parks that received funding included Interlochen State Park in Grand Traverse County, Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon County, Hartwick Pines State Park in Crawford County, Saginaw Bay Visitor Center in Bay County, Straits State Park’s upper campground in Mackinac County and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County.
The funding is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, grow the economy, create jobs and benefit families in every region of the state. The $250 million allotted for state parks and trails investment will help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources address a decades-long backlog of repair and maintenance needs and build a new state park in Flint. American Rescue Plan Act funds must be committed to projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“These federal funds will allow us to deliver better, safer and more inviting visitor experiences and makes serious investments in infrastructure,” Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief said. “With what’s considered a short time frame to efficiently spend the funds for projects of this magnitude, our staff had to hit the ground running to prioritize needs and plan, bid and execute projects with contractors.”
Other ARPA-funded projects will start this fall and into 2024. To stay up to date on the status of ARPA-funded projects and learn more about funding and decision-making, go to michigan.gov/stateparksprogress.
