Mitchell State Park receiving ARPA funding for roads, building projects

A popular Cadillac area state park will be one of the many across the state benefiting from historic levels of federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In fact, it will receive funding for two different projects.
Mitchell State Park will be one of several parks getting parking lot and road projects completed, which include preventative maintenance, repair or replacement of internal park roads and parking areas. These projects will help improve visitors’ experiences by eliminating potholes, creating a smoother ride and providing better turning capabilities for larger vehicles.
Work being done at Mitchell State Park will include resurfacing, chip seal, reconstruction and new paving as needed of campground roads.
The Wexford County state park also will be utilizing ARPA funding for a building project.
This type of project typically includes efforts to ensure that structures, such as picnic shelters, beach houses, day-use buildings, and toilet and shower buildings, are increasingly more accessible and updated with clean, modern, home-away-from-home amenities and comforts. The project at Mitchell State Park will renovate/replace the day-use toilet and shelter building.
A total of $250 million in federal relief funding was made available to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help address its long list of critical needs in Michigan’s state parks system. These ARPA funds are part of a $4.8 billion infrastructure package signed in March 2022 as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.
DNR Director Dan Eichinger said the federal relief funding is nothing short of a historic investment in Michigan’s state parks and recreation system.
“Our staff puts in a tremendous effort to keep things running efficiently and offer quality outdoor experiences for everyone, but it has been a challenge, especially as we welcome record numbers of visitors,” Eichinger said. “This is an unprecedented, one-time funding wave that allows us to direct vital resources toward a decades-long backlog of repair and maintenance needs.”
This round includes more than a hundred projects, bundled into 40 contracts, for a proposed investment of $108.8 million. The funds will cover design, engineering and some construction. All projects, where possible, are sustainably designed to be environmentally sensitive and cost-efficient.
For ease in reporting and sharing information with the public, the DNR has grouped these ARPA-funded projects into seven broad investment categories. In addition to the two categories Mitchell State Park is getting funding for, there also are historical, major development, operational, recreational structures and utility projects.
DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort to move these projects through the design and engineering phase, followed by bid letting and construction. It’s a process involving multiple agencies, including the Michigan departments of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; Technology, Management and Budget; and Transportation.
“This is a massive team effort,” Olson said. “Because we already had a pretty solid understanding of the many maintenance, repair and development projects we knew we wanted to accomplish — and some of that work was ongoing through normal operations — the influx of ARPA funding meant we had to work together, quickly, to prioritize which projects were most critical or nearest to implementation.”
Olson said the first round of projects included 11 “shovel-ready projects.” The first two projects at Straits and Cheboygan state parks will break ground as early as this fall. In future years, additional state park funding will help cover construction costs not addressed with this ARPA investment.
The ARPA funding also included up to $30.2 million to develop a new state park in Flint. The third and final round of projects, which will be announced later this year, includes projects already started in some form but required additional investment for completion. This includes $37.8 million for trail projects across the state, the majority of which have not been announced.
Federal funding requirements state that ARPA funds must be committed to a project by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent on that project by Dec. 31, 2026.
To help the public and media stay up to date on these projects and learn more about the funding and decision-making, the DNR has created a website at Michigan.gov/StateParksProgress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.