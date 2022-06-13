Accessibility improvements, smoother roads to your campsites and more efficient parking lots — those are just some changes state parks in the northwest Lower Peninsula will be seeing as a result of the historic and bipartisan Building Michigan Together legislation Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in March.
Our parks are important not only to the health of our communities, but to the well-being of our residents and visitors. Parks support small business, create jobs, and give people beautiful, welcoming places to get away, relieve stress and create memories with those they love. The bipartisan nature of this legislation proves, as Governor Whitmer said, that “we can come together to deliver on the issues that matter most to families.”
The Building Michigan Together plan will invest $250 million to improve some of the existing 103 state parks and build a new state park in the city of Flint. In northwest Michigan, several state parks are slated for a range of important improvements relying on these funds.
At Mitchell State Park in Wexford County $1.2 million has been proposed to renovate and replace the day-use toilet and shelter building.
This work is in addition to $1 million proposed for resurfacing, reconstructing and paving campground roads, where it is needed.
At Ludington State Park in Mason County, a $1.3 million project is proposed to evaluate how vehicles — cars, RVs, etc. — and pedestrians move through the day-use parking lot to develop more efficient circular patterns prior to an expansion.
These improvements build on a nearly $1.2 million investment to upgrade campground roads, as needed, including the Hamlin Lake day-use parking lots.
Adding to that is a nearly $1.9 million investment to modernize the park’s Skyline Trail.
At Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee County $2.5 million has been proposed to renovate and replace two toilet shower buildings.
Another $245,000 has been proposed for beach access modernization and accessibility improvements.
It is important to note all project costs and any timelines are estimates based on the most urgent needs in our parks system but may be affected by contractor availability and supply chain challenges.
In addition to the state parks investment, the legislation will provide $55 million for expansion of the Grand River Greenway into Kent County and Grand Rapids, $60 million to develop the Joe Louis Greenway helping to revitalize Michigan’s largest urban center, and $20 million to fund a variety of rural outdoor recreation projects in the Upper Peninsula, including a new ski jump at Copper Peak.
The plan will also provide $65 million in grants administered by the DNR through the Michigan Spark Grants program to local communities for outdoor public infrastructure needs, supporting the more than 4,000 local parks and trails across the state.
This all adds up to a $450 million investment in state and local parks, the largest single investment in parks in Michigan’s history.
Parks and recreation facilities are a big part of Michigan’s economy. The state’s outdoor industry supports billions in state Gross Domestic Product and sustains more than a quarter of a million jobs and more than $4.7 billion in wages and salaries.
On average, every $1 invested in land conservation leads to $4 in economic benefit, translating the $450 million parks investment of the Building Michigan Together plan to $1.8 billion in economic benefit for families, small businesses and local economies.
In Michigan saying our parks are extraordinary is an understatement. We are fortunate to have more than 100 locations opening doors to majestic outdoor spaces throughout the state.
Over the past couple of years, attendance at state parks has reached historic highs. We have consistently seen more than a million camp nights annually as people have gone outdoors to safely connect with their friends and loved ones — proving parks are more important than ever.
Because of these historic investments, future generations will be able to look back with satisfaction and pride at improvements made to the places they love, just as we cherish those places today.
Dan Eichinger is director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
