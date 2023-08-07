CADILLAC — Businesses reported an excellent turnout Saturday during the second-annual Mitchell Street Market Block Party.
Mitchell Street was closed for this year’s event, which was deemed by many to be a resounding success.
Representatives from a number of businesses, including Makse Boutique, Blossom, Raven Social and Angel’s House of Treasures raved about the event, commenting that sales were great, that they saw more foot traffic than they ever expected, that they needed more staff to handle and additional business, and that more of these types of events should be held.
The street was filled with a variety of activities, including “touch a truck,” shopping, bounce houses, live entertainment, food trucks and kids games.
