A collaboration of local health departments, hospitals, community organizations, and residents across the 31 counties of Northern Lower Michigan is looking for your input to improve the region’s health and wellbeing.
The MiThrive team is collecting data, identifying key issues and bringing community organizations and residents together to collaborate for transformative change, according to a release by District Health Department No. 10. By working together, the press release said community organizations and residents can make more of a lasting change than any one organization could do by itself.
One avenue to accomplish that goal is by collecting input through a community survey. The 2021 MiThrive Community Survey’s purpose is to gather feedback from residents, permanent or temporary, within the 31 Northern Lower Michigan counties to learn what is important to them and what they believe makes a thriving community.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish and is open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. Individuals are encouraged to take the survey by going to survey.alchemer.com/s3/6536056/MiThrive-Community-Survey. Five randomly selected people who complete the survey will each receive a $50 gift card.
If a person is interested in learning more about engagement opportunities or providing additional feedback, email mithrive@northernmichiganchir.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.