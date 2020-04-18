CADILLAC — The final weeks of college careers are hectic, exciting, stressful — and something to be cherished.
College seniors have realized their academic careers are winding down with "real life" knocking on the door.
Now, they're doing that amid a global pandemic that's shuttered colleges across the nation and forced their learning online.
Some are having success with that while others are struggling because of the types of classes needed to complete their degrees.
Two Cadillac High School graduates who are in those final weeks talked about their experiences — the good and the bad — as their time as an undergraduate student winds down.
Spencer Graham, a 2014 Cadillac grad, held off on college for a couple of years while he pursued playing hockey at the junior level.
Eventually, he headed back to the classroom at Aquinas College to major in biology with plans to go to dental school once he has his bachelor's degree.
He'll still graduate this spring but there's a lot more stress that's been added because of the coronavirus and colleges’ reaction to it.
"Our spring break started (in March) and the hype around this virus was starting," Graham said. "I went home for break after finishing up some exams. I was doing a lot of fishing…trying to get outside as much as I could.
"That week, Aquinas made the announcement that spring break would be extended and then they said they were going to switch to online classes until late April. Initially, they were still thinking of doing exams on campus."
That quickly changed, though, as we learned more about the virus and how to at least slow it down through social distancing.
Aquinas — like colleges across the country — stopped face-to-face instruction in mid-March and moved everything online.
Graham said that's been tough.
"My initial reaction is I was disappointed," he said. "Once we started doing the online stuff, I realized how much more difficult it was. It's much harder for me to accomplish what I need to do online versus being on campus and in classes.
"I have lab classes but we can't be in the lab anymore. I'm a much more in-person type. I need to be able to interact with professors and other students. I try not to think about excuses because it's what we have to do to overcome this and I try to keep that perspective."
Aquinas has yet to make an official decision on its spring commencement to help give Graham and other seniors some closure.
That's a positive for him.
"I missed my high school graduation for a hockey tryout," Graham said. "Now, it could be two graduations I've missed."
Aside from the academics, Graham truly misses the best part of college — the social interaction. He lived in a house in Grand Rapids with three other guys and while they can still keep in touch, it's not nearly the same.
"That's the best part of the college experience," Graham said. "You walk around campus, you go to sporting events and you go out together.
"It's just sad that, as a student, you thought you still had time to do this but now they've said, ‘sorry, your plans are done whether you like it or not.’"
For Jessica Netzley, a 2016 Cadillac High School graduate, missing the social aspects have been the hardest for her.
She's set to graduate with honors from Central Michigan University with a degree in actuarial science and statistics.
Netzley has a job ready to go, too, at Hagerty Insurance Agency in Traverse City as an analyst. She's talked to her supervisor and will be able to do her job from home if social distancing continues.
CMU has postponed its spring commencement until August 15 with hopes that it will be able to honor the graduating seniors. Other colleges in Michigan are doing virtual commencements or have canceled them altogether.
Netzley said that would be a nice memory after having to miss out on the last eight weeks of school in person.
"I was at home on break the week everything was canceled," she said. "We never went back to campus and so I didn't have any closure with my friends."
Netzley lived in an apartment with three friends and while they've been able to get their stuff back to their homes, they really can't spend any time together because of social distancing expectations.
"I thought I'd have more time with my friends and I didn't get that," Netzley said. "It's a disappointment but it's for the best and that makes easier to swallow.
"I think honestly, it's brought us closer together. Now that we're all at home, we have meetings over Zoom and we're Skyping. The silver lining is those friendships mean more and things down the road will mean more to us because we didn't have those last eight weeks together."
Academically, online learning hasn't been a huge adjustment for Netzley because of her class schedule.
While she'd only had one online class at Central Michigan before this semester, her transition has been fairly smooth. She said it's all about finding a routine.
"This semester, more of my classes fit into that role," Netzley said. "You have to budget time better and there's not as much structure, which is good and bad.
"I've been trying to get into a rhythm. I wake up and do three or four hours, take a break and then come back later. I do bigger assignments or projects later in the day. Central has done a good job of online access to professors and advisors."
She's keeping it all in perspective, too.
"I just take it a day at a time," Netzley said. "It's definitely disappointing and definitely not how I would have wanted the last eight weeks of my college career to end but I am so thankful for everything that I do have."
