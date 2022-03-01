CADILLAC — A 16-year-old Manton teen will have to wait to learn his punishment for his part in a September shooting near Manton.
In January, Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr. pleaded guilty to intentionally discharging a firearm from a dwelling causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, two counts of assault with intent to murder will be dismissed at sentencing. Mitchell Jr. also agreed not to object to the request to have him sentenced as an adult.
Mitchell Jr. was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, and while the proceedings were held, the 16-year-old was not sentenced. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins, Mitchell Jr.’s defense counsel Robert Ringstrom and 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore all agreed the sentencing would not be finished Monday.
The crux of the issue was the need to have a hearing regarding whether Mitchell Jr. should be sentenced as an adult or a juvenile. Although the plea stated the defense would not object to sentencing as an adult, it was not the same as waiving that right altogether. While his original charges qualified for sentencing as an adult, the charge he ultimately pleaded guilty to, is not.
While the Michigan Department of Corrections created a pre-sentencing report, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also needs to create a report because Mitchell Jr. is a juvenile.
Also, during Monday’s proceedings, four offense variables were discussed, but only one was changed. The remaining three will be addressed and ruled on during the next hearing where Mitchell will be sentenced. That, however, was not scheduled as of Monday.
When Mitchell Jr. was bound over to circuit court last year, he was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. He originally was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in 84th District Court.
During his September preliminary exam in district court, testimony revealed there was a second potential victim in the Sept. 3 incident. Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 3 to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Police reported the victim was getting a ride home during the early morning hours of Sept. 3 when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, police said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim. That man was Mitchell Jr.
The driver of the vehicle, who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home, then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, police said. He then called 911.
During the preliminary exam testimony, it was discovered the driver of the truck also was in danger as it was alleged Mitchell Jr. pointed the gun at the man in close range and attempted to fire the weapon. It, however, failed to discharge. Also, during the preliminary exam, it was revealed Mitchell Jr. allegedly approached the victim to try and shoot him again, but the gun failed to fire due to the same malfunction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.