Michael Wayne Mitchell Jr.’ defense counsel Robert Ringstrom, standing, addresses 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore during his client’s scheduled sentencing Monday. Mitchell Jr. was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, and while the proceedings were held, the 16-year-old was not sentenced. The Manton teen pleaded guilty in January to intentionally discharging a firearm from a dwelling causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, two counts of assault with intent to murder will be dismissed at sentencing.